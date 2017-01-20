 
Pharoah Athletics: Best new shoe companies coming soon!

Motion-Controlled Footwear designed for athletes to control motion while running, jogging, stopping, and changing directions.
 
 
SARASOTA, Fla. - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Pharaoh Athletics, a startup company from Palmetto, Florida announced the innovation of an athletic shoe that will change the game of sports played on grass, and turf. They are calling this revolutionary technology motion-controlled footwear. What is motion-controlled footwear? Well, it's a shoe specially designed with technology to allow athletes to accelerate faster with better body posture, balance and maneuverability. Users may experience less fatigue as less energy is needed when walking, jogging, and running. What is the technology? The founder explains, "It's like a car on wheels but with a shoe, and a midsole. The midsole is the car, and the rubber tread are the tires." Pharaoh Athletics claims the shoe is so different that they had to come up with a new name just for the support mechanism that is called a midsole chassis. The founder explains,

"Like a car chassis, the midsole chassis supports the structure of the shoe."

Pharaoh Athletics is preparing to launch their innovation late 2017, with a focus on football and soccer due to the popularity of both sports around the world. Football will be the primary focus in the U.S., while soccer will be the primary focus outside of the U.S. The Company considers itself a luxury brand similar to Apple, and plans to produce new products every year originating off of the patented technology. However, due to the high cost of materials to manufacture they will only produce a limited amount each year, so don't think they are planning to takeover the market from the big shoe manufacturers. Also like Apple, the founder is giving very little detail about the nature of motion-controlled footwear until the release date, so stay tuned by going to there website at www.pharaohathletics.com.

Pharaoh Athletics:
1817 U.S. 41 North, Palmetto, Fl, 34221
***@pharaohathletics.com
Source:Pharaoh Athletics llc.
Email:***@pharaohathletics.com Email Verified
