Pharoah Athletics: Best new shoe companies coming soon!
Motion-Controlled Footwear designed for athletes to control motion while running, jogging, stopping, and changing directions.
"Like a car chassis, the midsole chassis supports the structure of the shoe."
Pharaoh Athletics is preparing to launch their innovation late 2017, with a focus on football and soccer due to the popularity of both sports around the world. Football will be the primary focus in the U.S., while soccer will be the primary focus outside of the U.S. The Company considers itself a luxury brand similar to Apple, and plans to produce new products every year originating off of the patented technology. However, due to the high cost of materials to manufacture they will only produce a limited amount each year, so don't think they are planning to takeover the market from the big shoe manufacturers. Also like Apple, the founder is giving very little detail about the nature of motion-controlled footwear until the release date, so stay tuned by going to there website at www.pharaohathletics.com.
Pharaoh Athletics:
1817 U.S. 41 North, Palmetto, Fl, 34221
***@pharaohathletics.com
