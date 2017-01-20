News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Oberon, Inc. Announces Introduces New Low-Profile Ceiling Mount for WiFi Access Points
A new recessed mount offers an aesthetic solution for most vendors' wireless access points.
The 1042-FL recesses into hard-lid ceilings much like a recessed lighting fixture. The low profile, white, non-metallic cover snaps in place without any tools. The cover is virtually transparent to wireless signals, and blends in with most ceilings.
The 1042-FL is UL listed and economical, making it ideal for use in large-scale deployments such as schools and hospitals. In healthcare facilities, these plenum-rated mounts allow for moves, adds, and changes without entering the air-handling space, eliminating the need for tenting and simplifying compliance with infection control risk assessment (ICRA) guidelines.
For more information, please contact http://oberoninc.com or call 1-877-867-2312.
Contact
Oberon, Inc.
814-867-2312
sales@oberoninc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse