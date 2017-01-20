 
Industry News





Oberon, Inc. Announces Introduces New Low-Profile Ceiling Mount for WiFi Access Points

A new recessed mount offers an aesthetic solution for most vendors' wireless access points.
 
 
Oberon Model 1042-FL with cut-away on right
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Oberon's 1042 Series mounts provide a simple way to install wireless access points into hard ceilings, providing for an aesthetic, professional installation. This series features models with a variety of trims, including many access-point-specific options. Oberon's new model 1042-FL is an ultra-low-profile recess ceiling mount for most vendors' wireless access points.

The 1042-FL recesses into hard-lid ceilings much like a recessed lighting fixture. The low profile, white, non-metallic cover snaps in place without any tools. The cover is virtually transparent to wireless signals, and blends in with most ceilings.

The 1042-FL is UL listed and economical, making it ideal for use in large-scale deployments such as schools and hospitals. In healthcare facilities, these plenum-rated mounts allow for moves, adds, and changes without entering the air-handling space, eliminating the need for tenting and simplifying compliance with infection control risk assessment (ICRA) guidelines.

For more information, please contact http://oberoninc.com or call 1-877-867-2312.

Contact
Oberon, Inc.
814-867-2312
sales@oberoninc.com
