Transporters.io To Exhibit At Business Travel Show For First Time They will be launching their 'secret weapon' API during the conference which is set to disrupt the travel/transport industry on a global scale. GREATER LONDON, England - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog --



Transporters.io started its product life cycle as a custom software request from a client. After the founders Mark Walker and Chris Armstrong saw the potential of the software they validated the idea and decided to expand it into an innovative new platform with the aim of disrupting and revolutionizing the transport management industry.



CTO & Co-founder, Mark Walker explains that "I have been involved in developing software solutions for the transport industry for a number of years and the opportunity to build my dream product came along at exactly the right time. Our whole team is very excited about exhibiting at The Business Travel Show and the doors which it can open for us."



Travel Industry professionals can find Transporters.io on Stand LP5 in the Launchpad Zone at the Business Travel Show, which takes place 22-23 February 2017 at London's Olympia Grand. Visitor registration is open now at



About Transporters.io



First launched in April 2016, Transporters.io has quickly gained over 250 users in 20 countries around the world and has been nominated for a number of tech/travel related awards.



The software enables transport management companies to automate every aspect of their business from website enquiries, to driver and vehicle allocation, invoicing and admin.



The standard package is completely FREE forever, however the Pro and Enterprise versions offer a wide variety of additional features including Zapier integration, additional product support and the best feature of all – a freeflow of automated bookings from travel suppliers around the world.



The Transporters.io Global Booking API will be launched at The Business Travel Show and enables any business or booking website to also offer ground transportation as part of their package in any country worldwide. Instant prices with online booking, across what is growing into a truly global network, is an industry first for the coach and bus hire markets.



Transporters.io will soon be launching an aviation module enabling vendors to offer integrated air and ground transportation packages.



About the Business Travel Show:



The Business Travel Show, held annually in London for 23 years, is Europe's largest specialised exhibition and conference bringing together 7,700 European travel professionals. This long established and reputable event provides business travel buyers and managers with the suppliers, knowledge and contacts to help create and develop successful travel programmes.



It is the major event in Europe where travel buyers and managers can evaluate thousands of products and services from over 270 global travel brands to innovative start-up companies covering air, accommodation, travel management and expenses to traveller services, technology and duty of care.



Running alongside the exhibition is Europe's largest conference programme designed to meet knowledge requirements of beginners through to experienced travel buyers. Independently produced and supported by 175 expert speakers, the 60 topical sessions cover the full spectrum of travel management facilitating peer to peer learning and debate to enable buyers to understand how to buy and manage travel better.



The Business Travel Show provides the opportunity to meet with 7,600 professionals from across the European business travel community. From peer-to-peer and supplier networking sessions to informal social events, the event allows attendees to build new relationships and to share knowledge and best practice.



For media information:



Mark Walker



m@transporters.io



Media Pack: https://drive.google.com/ drive/folders/ 0By0N7Tc3tUGIVmpBMUIxbjhYa2M



Contact

Mark Walker

Chris Armstrong

+44 (0)203 322 4570

