The Boy From Tomorrow YA Psychic Novels

Can we see tomorrow? Author Daniel Ormont explores his clairvoyant episodes in "The Boy From Tomorrow" YA novels. Daniel asserts we all possess this gift to various degrees, of which tweens and teens are highly receptive. Imagine the impossibilities!

-- Has this happened before? Announcing Daniel Ormont's refreshing "The Boy From Tomorrow" YA series. In Volume I: "Premonitions", explore how dreams, deja vu, and clairvoyance subtly interact within the scheme of our daily lives.Daniel's premonitions defy the math and science in which he is skilled. Regardless, he asserts we each possess this ability to various degrees - of which tweens and teens are most receptive.Over the years, ordinary people have shared their tales of foresight: foretelling of another's illness, finding another's lost articles, preventing another's demise. Daniel's enlightening novels highlight modes of psychic phenomena re-examining the paradigm of conventional wisdom from a fresh perspective.Psychic silliness rules Middle School where Danny must prove he knew his dream girl, Patti, before they met! But, Patti has her own plan manipulating her class pets to carry out her hidden agenda. Danny must fight to keep Patti honest armed only with a weapon he does not understand: Premonitions!Can a peculiar good luck charm and the mysterious Gemini Promise prove he is indeed Patti's "Boy From Tomorrow"?Imagine the impossibilities!Download your FREE copy of Volume I: "Premonitions"at my website: http://www.danielormont.com