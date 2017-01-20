News By Tag
Hoops From the Heart, Driving Out Cancer
Academic Magnet High School Boys Basketball teams rally students to raise funds for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in honor of SOA Teacher and AMHS Coach Brian Johnson
The Boys Basketball Teams with Coaches Mike Kelley and Brett Johnsen designed and sold "Raptor Hoops from the Heart" t-shirts to the school community. The school has pledged to donate 100% of the proceeds of all tickets sold to fans wearing the "Hoops From the Heart" t-shirt to the game Friday night.
Players were inspired to raise awareness and funds for a cure when they learned the Coach Johnson was diagnosed with Leukemia. Jennifer Gomez, parent of AMHS Cross Country runner said "Coach Brian Johnson is more than a coach. He has an indescribable impact on all of his students and athletes, as a role model, mentor, and friend, as such we are anxious to help however we can"
"The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is an exceptional organization that does outstanding work. We are grateful that we are able to donate funds in honor of Coach Johnson!" said Nate LeRoy, Senior
January 27 is the final Friday home game of the season and was selected to ensure that the majority of the school community would be in attendance. To add to the sentiment of the evening an SOA Middle School student whose father is a colleague and friend of Brian Johnson will sing the National Anthem. In addition, Coach Johnson will be able to participate digitally as he will watch via Facetime. JV Boys play at 5:15, Varsity girls at 6:30 and the Varsity boy's game at 8:00PM.
For more information, please contact Lara LeRoy, 843-442-3436 LaraLeRoy@gmail.com
Visit the School website at https://amhs.ccsdschools.com/
