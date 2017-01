Author Tackles the Difficult Subject of Miscarriage

Book Signing and Chat: Saturday, February 4th in Los Angeles

Book Signing Keanna Barnes

Media Contact

Ashley Hall, Publicist

Gold Peach Press

press@goldpeachpress.com Ashley Hall, PublicistGold Peach Press

End

-- Blindsided by the sudden, unexpected loss of her first baby, author Keanna Barnes sought comfort, answers, and solace in God's word. Her debut book,, takes would-be parents through scriptures, honest thoughts, and practical exercises while navigating the difficulty of mourning a child who the world will never know. The devotional guides readers to:: Take anxiety, fears, and anger to God in prayerKnow that God can handle all emotions, feelings, and questions: Use practical ways to release emotions: Transform the mind and gain a new outlook on life: Be an encouragement to others who are sufferingCrenshaw Church of Christ will be hosting the book signing for Keanna Barnes in conjunction with its Ladies Day Program, "Who's Loving You?" on Saturday, February 4, 2017.###Book Signing Details:What: Ladies Day Program & Book SigningWhere: Crenshaw Church of Christ, 2719 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, LA, CA 90008When: Saturday, February 4, 2017 8am-1pm; Free --> must register by January 29thTo register and for more info, visit: http://www.YourPeaceJourney.com