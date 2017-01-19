 
Author Tackles the Difficult Subject of Miscarriage

Book Signing and Chat: Saturday, February 4th in Los Angeles
 
 
Book Signing Keanna Barnes
LOS ANGELES - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Blindsided by the sudden, unexpected loss of her first baby, author Keanna Barnes sought comfort, answers, and solace in God's word. Her debut book, Journey to Peace: 31 Devotions Through the Grief of Miscarriage, Stillbirth, or Other Pregnancy Loss, takes would-be parents through scriptures, honest thoughts, and practical exercises while navigating the difficulty of mourning a child who the world will never know. The devotional guides readers to:

   • Pray: Take anxiety, fears, and anger to God in prayer
   • Entrust: Know that God can handle all emotions, feelings, and questions
   • Act: Use practical ways to release emotions
   • Change: Transform the mind and gain a new outlook on life
   • Encourage: Be an encouragement to others who are suffering

"Life is a journey, and pregnancy loss can put a crack in your path and in your heart," says Keanna. "If you want to turn your hurt into hope, your fear to faith, your loss to love and your pain to peace, this book is for you."

Crenshaw Church of Christ will be hosting the book signing for Keanna Barnes in conjunction with its Ladies Day Program, "Who's Loving You?" on Saturday, February 4, 2017.
Book Signing Details:
What: Ladies Day Program & Book Signing
Where: Crenshaw Church of Christ, 2719 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, LA, CA 90008
When: Saturday, February 4, 2017 8am-1pm; Free --> must register by January 29th
To register and for more info, visit: http://www.YourPeaceJourney.com

Media Contact
Ashley Hall, Publicist
Gold Peach Press
press@goldpeachpress.com
