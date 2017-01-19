 
Convey Energy, formerly Oklahoma Mineral Fund, Undergoes Name Change

 
OKLAHOMA CITY - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Convey Energy Consultants, formerly Oklahoma Mineral Fund, undergoes a permanent name change along with branding redesign in order to better reflect their services.

Convey Energy's President, Cody Tucker, stated "When we first started the company we were primarily focused on individuals who owned minerals in Oklahoma. However, we quickly noticed that our services could also be valuable to companies who own minerals, royalties, and/or working interests."

Convey Energy expanded their services to assist companies who are looking to acquire or divest oil and gas interests in Oklahoma regions, including: Arkoma-Woodford, Cherokee Platform, Cleveland-Granite, Mississippi Lime, and SCOOP/STACK.

If you have any questions, please contact Convey Energy Consultants for more information.

About Convey Energy Consultants

Convey Energy Consultants specializes in the marketing of oil and gas mineral rights, royalties, and working interests. Convey Energy helps individuals, trusts, and companies find the right buyer for their oil and gas interests. Convey Energy's knowledge, experience, and industry connections help clients sell their oil and gas interests at a price equal to or greater than market value.

Contact Information

Physical Address
116 North Main, Suite 1
Blanchard, OK 73010

Phone: 405-919-9408
Web: www.conveyenergyok.com
Convey Energy
***@conveyenergyok.com
405.919.9408
