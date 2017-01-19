News By Tag
Fosway 9-Grids™ launch with new analysis of digital and next generation learning
Fosway Group, Europe's #1 HR and learning analyst, today unveiled its annual Fosway 9-Grids™ for Digital Learning, Learning Systems and Authoring Systems.
The aim of the Fosway 9-Grid™ model is to provide greater context to organisations investing in learning technology, particularly those based, or operating in EMEA. The analysis uniquely captures five different levels of insight into a vendor's position in the market, showing their Performance, Potential, Market Presence, Total Cost of Ownership and expectations of their Future Trajectory.
'This year's 9-Grids™ for learning reflect major changes we are seeing in the market, as learning becomes increasingly digital and solutions evolve to meet next generation needs' said David Wilson, CEO of Fosway Group. 'The Fosway 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning reflects a major change in scope as vendors have evolved to now deliver many formats of digital content, new platforms, and strategic services to help their customers.'
He continues, 'The new Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems replaces the previous 9-Grid™ for LMS and now includes both LMS and Next Gen Learning Environments (NGLE). These systems are seeing increased adoption rates, with new approaches to learner engagement and supporting new types of content. The Fosway 9-Grid™ for Authoring Systems also reflects the shift to digital learning as well as the changing nature of authoring to a more dynamic, collaborative process that leaves many of the traditional tools behind.'
He concludes, 'This is why we update the 9-Grids™ every year, so that the research is always current and gives organisations up-to-date reference points to help them make the right decisions at the right time.'
The Fosway 9-Grid™ model is now in its fifth annual research cycle and is based on independent research and insights from Fosway's corporate research network, as well as market profiling, briefing activities and customer feedback. Each Fosway 9-Grid™ is accompanied by an analyst report, outlining the solution trends and context in each market. To download free copies for each of the new Fosway 9-Grids™ visit the Fosway website: http://www.fosway.com/
The 9-Grids™ will also be available in the Fosway Analyst Lounge at Learning Technologies on 1-2 February 2017.
