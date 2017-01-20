Sterling Silver Candelabra - Rare Antique - On Sale

Don't miss your chance to own this rare set of Caldwell Sterling Silver Candelabra for more than $5000 off list price. Comparable to Tiffany, Gorham, or other fine names in rare silver.

Pair of JE Caldwell Sterling Silver 5-Light Candelabra with Shades
Sale Price: $9,750.00
Listed Price $15,000.00
Pair of sterling silver five light candelabra. Made by JE Caldwell in Philadelphia, ca 1880. Each: baluster shaft on raised foot. Central raised light surrounded by 4 interlacing scrolled arms, each terminating in single light. Lots of dense and fancy ornament including shells, leaves, and scrolls.
Armorial engraved on foot. Bobeches detachable. Can be converted to candlesticks. A sumptuous pair by a major regional maker. Hallmark includes no. 160. Fine condition.
Dimensions: Each candelabra: H 17 3/8 x W 14 1/2 x D 14 1/2 in. Weight: Arms and bobeches: 78 troy ounces. Base weighted.
With: Set of 10 sterling silver shades. Made by Gorham in Providence, ca 1890. Each: truncated cone with open scrolls and garlands. Each shade has spring-mounted cylindrical holder. The holders are also by Gorham. Shade hallmark includes no. A1330. Very good condition.
Dimensions: Each shade: 3 1/4 x D 5 3/8 in. Each holder: H 10 1/4 x W 2 1/2 x D 2 1/4 in. Total weight (shades only): 13 troy ounces.