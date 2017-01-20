 
MacCase Launches New Leather iPad Pro 9.7 Sleeve

MacCase Premium Leather iPad Pro 9.7 Sleeve shown in Vintage
CARLSBAD, Calif. - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- MacCase released the first images of its forthcoming Premium Leather iPad Pro 9.7 Sleeve. The new 9.7 Sleeve joins the MacCase family of cases for the iPad Pro and is part of the company's Premium Leather Collection. The new leather iPad Pro 9.7 Sleeve features a centrally located, integrated, vertical pocket to house the Apple pencil or similar stylis. The main flap utilizes a dual, silent magnetic closure while perimeter bumper piping absorbs small impacts.

"Our customers and iPad Pro 9.7 users have been asking for a leather iPad Pro 9.7 Sleeve and now we have one. Our new Premium Leather iPad Pro 9.7 Sleeve draws upon almost 20 years of sleeve design experience to create the best protecting, best functioning iPad Pro 9.7 sleeve available anywhere, at any price", explained Michael Santoro, Chief Creative Officer and President of MacCase.

The new 9.7 Sleeve will also work with the forthcoming, much rumored iPad Pro 10.9 slated to be released this March. The new leather iPad Pro 9.7 cover is a scaled down version of the larger 12.9 sleeve MacCase makes for Apple's largest tablet. Available for pre-order for $99.95 in pebble grain black or a true distressed vintage brown, each piece is made one at a time by hand. The new model can be seen here:  https://www.mac-case.com/collections/leather-macbook-and-....

About MacCase

MacCase invented the Apple specific case market in 1999. The company offers two distinct products lines, one in nylon and one in leather that consists of a broad range of cases, messenger bags, sleeves, folios and backpacks for Apple MacBook, MacBook Pro and iPad Pro models. MacCase products can be found at Walmart.com, Staples.com, OfficeDepot.com and Ebags. MacCase products can also be purchased directly from www.mac-case.com.

