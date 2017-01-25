News By Tag
In the Spirit Entertainment® presents "Black History an American History
In the Spirit Entertainment® would like to formally invite you out to participate in our tribute to African American icons and leaders. In honor of Black History month, : 'Black History, an American History
The tribute to these leaders will take place at the Microsoft Store at North Park Center, Saturday, February 18th 2017, starting at 2:00PM.
Over 100 media outlets have been invited to attend this event. This event will be recorded and displayed on the ITSE Channel. Food will be provided for all ITSE actors and actresses (Vegan and Non-Vegan).
Small Business Excellence Award 2016 presented to In The Spirit Entertainment®
In The Spirit Entertainment ® is an entertainment and artist development company, specializing in providing platforms for independent and inspirational artists in various facets of arts and media. Through their highly-touted local and national showcases, In The Spirit Entertainment® seeks to find the best talent to offer to provide quality live performances at events throughout the country, spreading the message of love, hope and inspiration.
For more information, email me at: inthespiritcastings@
Contact
Terry Staples
***@inthespiritcompetition.com
End
Page Updated Last on: Jan 25, 2017