January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
25242322212019

In the Spirit Entertainment® presents "Black History an American History

In the Spirit Entertainment® would like to formally invite you out to participate in our tribute to African American icons and leaders. In honor of Black History month, : 'Black History, an American History
 
 
IMG_1056 (1)
DALLAS - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- In honor of Black History Month, In The Spirit Entertainment®  will provide excerpts of historical African American leaders that played significant roles in the pursuit of freedom for people of all races. These leaders will be portrayed by a group of actors hand-selected and showcased by In The Spirit Entertainment ®.
The tribute to these leaders will take place at the Microsoft Store at North Park Center, Saturday, February 18th 2017, starting at 2:00PM.

Over 100 media outlets have been invited to attend this event. This event will be recorded and displayed on the ITSE Channel. Food will be provided for all ITSE actors and actresses (Vegan and Non-Vegan).

Small Business Excellence Award 2016 presented to In The Spirit Entertainment® fo Top Entertainment Agency Award.

In The Spirit Entertainment ® is an entertainment and artist development company, specializing in providing platforms for independent and inspirational artists in various facets of arts and media. Through their highly-touted local and national showcases, In The Spirit Entertainment® seeks to find the best talent to offer to provide quality live performances at events throughout the country, spreading the message of love, hope and inspiration.

For more information, email me at: inthespiritcastings@gmail.com, call (877) 775-8725 or visit us online at: www.inthespiritcompetition.com, on Facebook @ In the Spirit Entertainment, LLC and Foundation, and on Twitter @inthespiritent.

Contact
Terry Staples
***@inthespiritcompetition.com
End
Source:
Email:***@inthespiritcompetition.com Email Verified
Tags:BlackHistory, Entertainment, Family
Industry:Event
Location:Dallas - Texas - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 25, 2017
