In the Spirit Entertainment® presents "Black History an American History

In the Spirit Entertainment® would like to formally invite you out to participate in our tribute to African American icons and leaders. In honor of Black History month, : 'Black History, an American History

-- In honor of Black History Month, In The Spirit Entertainment®will provide excerpts of historical African American leaders that played significant roles in the pursuit of freedom for people of all races. These leaders will be portrayed by a group of actors hand-selected and showcased by In The Spirit Entertainment ®.The tribute to these leaders will take place at the Microsoft Store at North Park Center, Saturday, February 182017, starting at 2:00PM.Over 100 media outlets have been invited to attend this event. This event will be recorded and displayed on the ITSE Channel. Food will be provided for all ITSE actors and actresses (Vegan and Non-Vegan).In The Spirit Entertainmentis an entertainment and artist development company, specializing in providing platforms for independent and inspirational artists in various facets of arts and media. Through their highly-touted local and national showcases, In The Spirit Entertainmentseeks to find the best talent to offer to provide quality live performances at events throughout the country, spreading the message of love, hope and inspiration.For more information, email me at: inthespiritcastings@gmail.com, call (877) 775-8725 or visit us online at: www.inthespiritcompetition.com , on Facebook @ In the Spirit Entertainment, LLC and Foundation, and on Twitter @inthespiritent.