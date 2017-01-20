 
Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
26252423222120

TRENDnet launches industrial-grade network switch with variable voltage

 
 
TORRANCE, Calif. - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- TRENDnet® (www.TRENDnet.com), a global leader in reliable SMB and consumer networking solutions, announced today that it has launched the 6-Port Industrial Gigabit PoE+ DIN-Rail Switch 12 – 56 V, model TI-PG62B, an industrial switch that features variable voltage support for application flexibility.

TRENDnet's new 6-port hardened gigabit PoE+ switch features four gigabit PoE+ ports and two dedicated SFP slots, with a 60-120W PoE+ power budget. It is designed with a sturdy IP30 rated housing to withstand a high degree of shock and vibration, provide protection against ESD, EMI, and surges, and operate within a wide temperature range of -40 – 75° C (-40 – 167° F).

Variable voltage support allows for use of low voltage 12V and 24V power supplies commonly found in industrial applications, over the usual 48V required for most PoE PSE equipment. Fault tolerance is enabled with the dual redundant 12-56VDC power input with an output alarm relay, triggered by power failure of the primary and/or redundant power supplies.

6-Port Industrial Gigabit PoE+ DIN-Rail Switch 12 – 56 V, model TI-PG62B

·         4 x Gigabit PoE+ ports, 2 x Dedicated SFP slots

·         60 – 120 W power budget

·         12 Gbps switching capacity

·         Hardened IP30 rated metal switch

·         Includes DIN-rail and wall mounts

·         Power supply sold separately (model: TI-S12048)

·         Limited Lifetime Warranty (US/Canada only)

·         Product page: http://www.trendnet.com/products/industrial-fiber-switche...

·         MSRP: USD $369.99

·         Availability: End of January 2017

About TRENDnet, Inc.

TRENDnet is a global provider of award-winning networking and surveillance solutions to small and medium-sized business and home users. Building networking solutions since 1990, TRENDnet enables users to share broadband access, multimedia content, and networked peripherals for true anywhere connectivity. TRENDnet's diverse product portfolio includes PoE, switches, Industrial, IP cameras, NVRs, fiber, Powerline, wireless, KVM, USB, and more. To learn more about TRENDnet, please visit www.trendnet.com.

Click to Share