TRENDnet launches industrial-grade network switch with variable voltage
TRENDnet's new 6-port hardened gigabit PoE+ switch features four gigabit PoE+ ports and two dedicated SFP slots, with a 60-120W PoE+ power budget. It is designed with a sturdy IP30 rated housing to withstand a high degree of shock and vibration, provide protection against ESD, EMI, and surges, and operate within a wide temperature range of -40 – 75° C (-40 – 167° F).
Variable voltage support allows for use of low voltage 12V and 24V power supplies commonly found in industrial applications, over the usual 48V required for most PoE PSE equipment. Fault tolerance is enabled with the dual redundant 12-56VDC power input with an output alarm relay, triggered by power failure of the primary and/or redundant power supplies.
6-Port Industrial Gigabit PoE+ DIN-Rail Switch 12 – 56 V, model TI-PG62B
· 4 x Gigabit PoE+ ports, 2 x Dedicated SFP slots
· 60 – 120 W power budget
· 12 Gbps switching capacity
· Hardened IP30 rated metal switch
· Includes DIN-rail and wall mounts
· Power supply sold separately (model: TI-S12048)
· Limited Lifetime Warranty (US/Canada only)
· Product page: http://www.trendnet.com/
· MSRP: USD $369.99
· Availability:
