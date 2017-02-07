News By Tag
Connect with Latino Consumers to Grow Your Brand: Posada Media Offers New Resources
Whether locally or globally, businesses with an eye on growth cannot overlook the opportunity presented by the significant purchasing power of Hispanic consumers in the United States. Projected to become a population of over 143.5 million by 2050, Latino consumers represent a $1.5 trillion U.S. market, and growing.
Companies aiming to serve the Hispanic market require efficient methodologies to reach, engage, and connect with consumers who are the right match for their products and services at various points across the customer journey.
Delivering culturally-inspired marketing services that get companies noticed and drive brand demand with Hispanic consumers is Posada Media Inc.'s sweet spot. Based in Houston, Texas, Posada Media helps consumer product companies and retailers around the globe to tap into the burgeoning Latino consumer market.
Established in 1996, Posada Media's multicultural, collaborative, and passionate team of strategic, creative and tech experts have become trusted specialists in marketing to Hispanic consumers in the U.S.
According to Jane Przada, founder and CEO of Posada Media, Inc., "Fundamentally, our clients are looking for creative and effective ideas to set their brand apart with Hispanic consumers, increase top-of-mind awareness, and, ultimately, be invited into their lives. We believe that building emotional connections to brands is integral to successful marketing strategy."
Engaging Latino consumers on a meaningful level to build lasting relationships "starts with the right message, on the right device, at the right time", suggests Przada.
Posada Media's diverse team of experts specializes in innovatively finding that right equation across a range of formats customized for each client to deliver results. This encompasses traditional advertising, as well as digital/mobile/
Przada explained that, "Our specialty as an agency is marketing to Hispanics, and the opportunity to redesign the site was a great chance to combine an enhanced customer experience for our visitors, with strong creative and branding elements to encourage engagement and sharing of our valuable insights."
Visitors to the enhanced site will find research-based actionable insights and the latest information in marketing (http://www.posadamedia.com/
Whether you are a small business just starting to reach out to Hispanic consumers or a Fortune 100 company building on previous success in connecting with this market, Posada Media Inc. invites you to visit its new website and sign up to receive "Hispanic Market News" in your inbox weekly (http://www.posadamedia.com/
For more information about growing your business by connecting with Hispanic consumers in a culturally relevant way, contact Posada Media by email (info@posadamedia.com)
Contact
Posada Media
***@posadamedia.com
