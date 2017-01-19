Downtown Clearwater Scientology Information Expands Offerings, Answers Questions

Visitors at Scientology Information Center

Contact

Amber Skjelset

***@cos.flag.org Amber Skjelset

-- With the ever increasing flow of daily visitors and interest in the community of those who want to see for themselves, "What is Scientology?"Ms. Amber Skjelset, the Manager of the Scientology Info Center in Downtown Clearwater is pleased to announce the addition of 100 new videos illustrating different aspects of the Church of Scientology.These videos provide visual tours of every major Church of Scientology across the U.S. and the world, interviews from community world leaders on their use of the social betterment programs, testimonies of Scientologists of what Scientology means to them and information about the basic beliefs and tenets of Scientology.One example of these videos is an interview of a Scientologist from South Africa."I've gone through life, even as a child, looking for answers. I wanted to know what existence was all about. I wanted to know answers to those questions, and Scientology answered every single one of them for me. There isn't a problem that arises in my life where I think, 'Well, maybe I'm done for now, and there is no solution to this.' I never have to worry about things as I know I just need to open a (Scientology)book, read how to do it, apply it and the problem goes away," said Nick, a cyclist from South Africa."I have found that most people are curious and want to learn more about Scientology,"said Ms. Skjelset. "These videos are short and to the point and show many interesting aspects of our religion and our beliefs and give a clearer perspective of Scientology. For example, people want to know what our basic core beliefs are. Well, there's a video that covers that.""I've learned so much viewing these videos. It's crazy how much Scientology is doing in the world that you'll never see covered in the news. I'd highly recommend it to anyone," said Mark, a frequent Information Center visitor.The Scientology Information Center, housed in the lobby of the historic Clearwater Building, opened its doors on July 11, 2015 with thousands of people in attendance. The Center is open daily from 10 am to 10 pm for all to learn about Scientology, the beliefs and ongoing humanitarian programs. The center includes a full biographical display of the life and legacy of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology's Founder. It also hosts tours, and makes its conference room available to social, civic and nonprofit groups.For more information or to schedule a tour please contact Amber Skjelset, the Center's Manager, at 727-467-6966 or e-mail her at amber@cos.flag.orgTo learn more, visit www.scientology-fso.orgAbout the Church of Scientology:The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 nations. Scientologists are optimistic about life and believe there is hope for a saner world and better civilization, and actively do all they can to help achieve this. Based on L. Ron Hubbard's words, "A community that pulls together can make a better society for all."Photo caption: The Scientology Information Center housed in the Historic Clearwater building with its gallery of displays, video screens and information panels.