 
News By Tag
* Elearning
* Technology Award
* Performance Improvement
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Madison
  Wisconsin
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
26252423222120


Web Courseworks Attends Brandon Hall Conference to Accept Technology Award

 
 
Bronze-TECH-Award-2016
Bronze-TECH-Award-2016
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Elearning
Technology Award
Performance Improvement

Industry:
Software

Location:
Madison - Wisconsin - US

Subject:
Awards

MADISON, Wis. - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Web Courseworks will attend the Brandon Hall HCM 2017 Excellence Conference to accept their recent award from the Brandon Hall Group. Web Courseworks received a bronze, Excellence in Technology Award for Best Advance in Performance Management Technology. The award recipients were announced in December, and will be recognized this evening, at the HCM Excellence Conference award dinner.

The HCM Excellence Conference will be held at the PGA National Resort and Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.  The agenda for the conference has speakers from a variety of different backgrounds, but will focus on a few of the HCM award categories: Learning & Leadership, Talent Management/Talent Acquisition, and Workforce Management/HR Track. The featured presenters are John Sculley, former CEO of Apple and Pepsi, and Bonnie St. John, consultant for F500 companies and a former White House Official.

The awards ceremony takes place this evening, Thursday, January 26. Jon Aleckson, CEO of Web Courseworks, will accept an Excellence in Technology award for Web Courseworks' Quality Improvement Education program (QIE). The program was created with the hope to advance medical education toward a powerful performance improvement program for healthcare professionals. QIE has the ability to document and generate reports based on individual performance improvement, which will become increasingly important to clinicians as industry laws push healthcare toward a performance improvement mindset.

Web Courseworks is honored to receive such a prestigious reward. To learn more about Web Courseworks and the Quality Improvement Education program (QIE) please visit our website at http://www.webcourseworks.com/news_events/web-courseworks....

Contact
Corinne Austin
Sales and Marketing Strategist - Web Courseworks
***@webcourseworks.com
End
Source:
Email:***@webcourseworks.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share