News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Web Courseworks Attends Brandon Hall Conference to Accept Technology Award
The HCM Excellence Conference will be held at the PGA National Resort and Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. The agenda for the conference has speakers from a variety of different backgrounds, but will focus on a few of the HCM award categories: Learning & Leadership, Talent Management/Talent Acquisition, and Workforce Management/HR Track. The featured presenters are John Sculley, former CEO of Apple and Pepsi, and Bonnie St. John, consultant for F500 companies and a former White House Official.
The awards ceremony takes place this evening, Thursday, January 26. Jon Aleckson, CEO of Web Courseworks, will accept an Excellence in Technology award for Web Courseworks' Quality Improvement Education program (QIE). The program was created with the hope to advance medical education toward a powerful performance improvement program for healthcare professionals. QIE has the ability to document and generate reports based on individual performance improvement, which will become increasingly important to clinicians as industry laws push healthcare toward a performance improvement mindset.
Web Courseworks is honored to receive such a prestigious reward. To learn more about Web Courseworks and the Quality Improvement Education program (QIE) please visit our website at http://www.webcourseworks.com/
Contact
Corinne Austin
Sales and Marketing Strategist - Web Courseworks
***@webcourseworks.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse