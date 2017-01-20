News By Tag
UnitedLex Hires 26-Year Industry Veteran Bret Baccus For Its Legal Business Solutions Team
Based in Houston, Mr. Baccus will support UnitedLex's national and global accounts, helping major corporations and top law firms to become more efficient, collaborate better, improve the use of technology and other business resources, and reduce costs and spending without increasing risk. Mr. Baccus will report to Nancy Jessen, senior vice president of UnitedLex's Legal Business Solutions group.
"For nearly three decades, Bret Baccus has been helping legal departments at some of the largest U.S. and global companies and top law firms, to demonstrate their strategic value and effectiveness, improve business operations, and ensure they keep ahead of the changing legal landscape," said Nancy Jessen. "We are pleased to welcome him to UnitedLex, where his knowledge and experience will greatly benefit our global clientele."
"UnitedLex has a vision and strategy for helping corporations and law firms excel in the rapidly evolving legal services market, and its leaders have created a world-class program that others within the industry talk about," said Mr. Baccus. "After more than 26 years in the legal services business, I truly believe that UnitedLex has the right balance of business and legal know-how, technical expertise, and some of the best legal consultants in the business. I'm proud to be joining such a team."
Since 1990, Mr. Baccus has been guiding Fortune 50 corporations and America's top law firms through significant industry transformation, helping them to become more strategic and evolve to meet the changing needs of the legal industry and their clients.
Mr. Baccus began his legal career at PwC as an analyst within its law firm services group. A year later, the group spun off to form Baker Robbins & Co. In 1997, Mr. Baccus joined Arthur Anderson, where he continued consulting for top legal departments and law firms, helping them improve operations and implement new processes and IT systems. In 2002, Arthur Anderson became Huron Consulting Group, where Mr. Baccus spent nearly 14 years as a managing director. In January 2016, Huron divested its legal business to Consilio, LLC. While at Huron, and later at Consilio, Mr. Baccus was the key lead analyst and author of the firms' Impact™ Benchmarking Report (later changed to Law Department Benchmarking Report) for six years, covering financial, technology and vendor management, among other topics.
Complementing his work, in 2010 Mr. Baccus founded and has led a national legal executives networking group, called the Law Department Operations Group, and organized its annual meetings. Previously, he was very active with the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC), acting as Law Department Management Committee Liaison for four years, where he published papers on legal department strategy, risk management and law department budgeting. He is currently a member of the General Counsel Forum (Houston chapter). He has written numerous articles for various legal trade publications is frequently sought after to speak at various industry conferences, including ACC, GC Forum, ILTA, and numerous vendor conferences.
Mr. Baccus earned his Bachelor in Business Administration degree from Texas A&M University in 1989.
About UnitedLex
UnitedLex (www.unitedlex.com) is a global provider of technology-powered services that delivers industry-leading legal, cyber risk and business strategies and solutions. UnitedLex was founded in 2006 with a singular mission to improve the performance of leading corporations and law firms and academic institutions. Since then, UnitedLex's more than 2,000 attorneys, engineers and consultants have provided unparalleled solutions resulting in risk mitigation, efficiency improvements and cost optimization for its clients around the globe. With more than $250 million in assets and committed capital, UnitedLex deploys the right blend of service and technology to support the world's leading corporations and law firms.
