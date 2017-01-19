News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Made Man Awards Launches Multi- Market International Tour Presented by Blueprint Global Group
In partnership with 100 Black Men of America, Black Enterprise and Upscale Magazine
The Made Man initiative provides a platform for the influencers to be celebrated, positioned with extensive business networking opportunities like the signature LinkedIN Live and become direct community partners. Honorees are committed to change their city in 24 hours by engaging in motivational mentoring workshops with local schools and youth organizations as well as donating gently worn business attire for the 1000 Suits Empowerment Drive suiting underserved men for success during the event day. The Made Man has donated over 11,000 suits and mentoring over 1,000 males in their respective cities. The men truly embody the altruistic spirit of selfless giving that propels this noteworthy event.
"I created the Made Man Awards to celebrate those upholding the principle that giving back is a lifestyle and a responsibility"
Agency Of Record:
The Garner Circle PR
Nicole Garner Scott - Pr@TheGarnerCircle.com
Eugenia Johnson - PrDirector@TheGarnerCircle.com
Contact
The Garner Circle PR
***@thegarnercircle.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse