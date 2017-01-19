 
January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
25242322212019

The Made Man Awards Launches Multi- Market International Tour Presented by Blueprint Global Group

In partnership with 100 Black Men of America, Black Enterprise and Upscale Magazine
 
 
ATLANTA - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- The Made Man (TMM) is an international multi-market corporate and community initiative designed to showcase philanthropy and honor the extraordinary achievements of notable African American male influencers from various walks of life. The Made Man Awards is an influencer and celebrity star-studded red carpet reception expanding this year to nine markets including South Africa.  Partners include 100 Black Men of America Inc., Black Enterprise, Morehouse Alumni Association and Upscale Magazine. The Made Man Awards tour will kick off in Atlanta on Thursday, January 26, 2017, at a select private venue. Tickets go on sale today at www.TheMadeMan.org

The Made Man initiative provides a platform for the influencers to be celebrated, positioned with extensive business networking opportunities like the signature LinkedIN Live and become direct community partners. Honorees are committed to change their city in 24 hours by engaging in motivational mentoring workshops with local schools and youth organizations as well as donating  gently worn business attire for the 1000 Suits Empowerment Drive suiting underserved men for success during the event day. The Made Man has donated over 11,000 suits and mentoring over 1,000 males in their respective cities. The men truly embody the altruistic spirit of selfless giving that propels this noteworthy event.

"I created the Made Man Awards to celebrate those upholding the principle that giving back is a lifestyle and a responsibility", states Ky Dele (The Made Man Founder).The Made Man Awards Atlanta reception will include signature drinks by market partner Gentleman Jack, a star-studded red carpet and a toast to the progressive men in the city that keep raising the bar. Past keynote speakers and honorees include Marc Morial (president of the National Urban League), Johnny Gill (R&B recording artist) and Matthew Knowles (Grammy award-winning executive producer). Join The Made Man on Thursday, January 26, 2017. For more information and city listings visit www.TheMadeMan.org. The join the conversation the hashtag is #TheMadeMan.


Agency Of Record:
The Garner Circle PR
Nicole Garner Scott - Pr@TheGarnerCircle.com
Eugenia Johnson - PrDirector@TheGarnerCircle.com

Contact
The Garner Circle PR
***@thegarnercircle.com
Source:Blue Print Global
Email:***@thegarnercircle.com Email Verified
Click to Share