FluidCast VR Opening Texas-Based Virtual Reality Studio
FluidCast Technologies, a provider of the FluidCast Video Cloud Platform and FluidCast VR (http://fluidcastvr.com/)
On Thursday, the virtual reality production company announced the start of a new partnership with Beacon Hill Recording Studios of El Paso, Texas. We're told that, together, the companies will build the first virtual reality/audio production studio in the El Paso market.
Claudio Lai, CEO of FluidCast Technologies, is eager to focus on the Texas marketplace for virtual reality.
"This new partnership will bring a brand new level of 360 VR and 360 3D VR production technology and expertise to El Paso, Texas," Lai says.
To learn more about the studio (called Beacon Hill VR), check out the studio's freshly launched website here (http://beaconhillvr.com/)
About FluidCast and FluidCastVR:
FluidcastVR was started on June 1st 2016 by FluidCast Software Systems. FluidCastVR provides 360 2D and 3D professional video production rentals crews all over the World. FluidCast is a premiere content publishing and monetization cloud platform. FluidCast boasts the most features of any other similar Cloud Video Solution, Content Management System or Software as a Service (SAAS) Video Platform. Clients utilizing FluidCast can publish and monetize live and recorded audio and video content, photo content, digital content and products. For over seven years, thousands of sites are powered by the FluidCast platform for their turnkey video content publishing and monetization needs.
For complete information, please visit: http://fluidcastvr.com/
http://fluidcastvr.comMedia Contact
Company Name: FluidCast
Contact Person: Claudio Lai
Email: clai@fluidcast.net
Phone: (408) 831-2278
City/State: San Hose, California
Country: United States
Website:
Contact
FluidCast VR
***@fluidcast.net
