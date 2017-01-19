 
Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
25242322212019

New Kid in Town Here to Make NW Ohio Great Again – The American Dream

Middle America is all about family, taking pride in helping others, and focusing on the future. The U.S. is our home and we at SANY SKINCARE INC are committed to growth that is good for our employees, customers, and vendors.
 
 
SYLVANIA, Ohio - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Middle America is all about family, taking pride in helping others, and focusing on the future. The time has come to bring jobs back to NW Ohio and bring back the hope that seems to have gone away. One company is focusing on their promise to help use their platform to enrich the lives of middle America once again.

A new adventurous and dynamic Prestige beauty brand, Sany Skincare, makes its NW Ohio debut on Monday, February 6, 2017 with a Community Party to thank the NW Ohio area for opening its arms wide in welcome and helping Sany Skincare make NW Ohio great again. The event will be held at the Sylvania Area Family Services Center at 5440 Marshall Rd, Sylvania Ohio 43560. The event will begin at 6:00 pm and will run till 10:00 pm. National Female Music Award Winner 2016 and Toledo's Best Vocalist of 2012 Yvonne Ramos-Ybarra will be singing the National Anthem. There will be food, drinks, great music, and more fun events for the entire family.

"Finally, after three years of hard work, dedication, intensive research and development, we are able to embark on this new skin care journey, and introduce to the people Sany Skincare. We are excited to see our vision take off and grow our brand into something we are hopeful will be unparalleled, and that will leave our customers feeling elated in a multitude of ways. In addition, just as important as it is to create a company that fosters satisfaction, strong bonds with customers and happiness, we want to use our platform to enrich the lives of middle America by bringing jobs back to NW Ohio." says Sany Dash, CEO of Sany Skincare Inc. "We are looking towards the future where we will be investing in building a manufacturing plant in NW Ohio as well as opening a large customer service center. We all have our own version of the American dream. Whatever your American dream is we at Sany Skincare want to be there to help make it come true."

Each Sany Skincare product has been proudly Made in the U.S., is paraben and cruelty free, and features the brand's signature key ingredients- Coconut and Olive oil, which encapsulates ancient beauty secrets from Asia, the charm of the Mediterranean Basin, and combines the achievements of modern science to help attain more beautiful, youthful looking skin without undergoing aggressive and invasive procedures. Sany Skincare's philosophy, and anthem to women and men all around the world, of all ages and ethnicities, is to Feel Beautiful Every Day, and to be proud of who you are in your own skin.

Sany Skincare Inc. intends to expand with additional anti-aging skincare product launches in mid 2017, debut ultra sheik new Men's skincare line in mid 2017, and introduce a new cosmetic line in early 2018.

For more information visit Sany Skincare's event page at https://sanyskincare.com.
