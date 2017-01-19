News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Model 9364-X/Y Intercom Headset Cable Assembly with Volume Control
The Model 9364-X/Y Cable is an Intercom Headset Cable designed for headsets that support people on camera.
The Model 9364-X/Y was custom designed for video/audio applications and has been used by major media broadcasters. When lowering the volume control, the audio will not shut off completely, as to not cause the user to miss hearing any verbal cues. This cable has been field-proven to assist numerous camera/video productions.
The overall length of the cable is approximately "X" plus "Y" inches ("X" being the length between the center of the Volume Control and the Phone Plug. "Y" being the length between the center of the Volume Control and the Telex Connector). NOTE: The connectors on ends add an additional 4 inches to the overall length. Specifying the desired "X" and "Y" lengths (in inches) when ordering, will allow you to completely customize the cable assembly length for your maximum comfort.
To view an illustration and product specifications of the Model 9364-X/Y cable, visit: http://www.electrostandards.com/
Contact
Tina Corticelli
***@lab.electrostandards.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse