Lighted Image- Dimmable LED Bordered Illuminated Mirror

 
LONGWOOD, Fla. - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Dim bathroom lighting can make it difficult to get a clear view of yourself in the mirror. The inconsistency and shadows in the lighting can obscure what you see and make it difficult for grooming tasks such as applying makeup. You need a mirror that provides the perfect lighting and magnification, but also boasts a trendy appearance. Whether you want a mirror that can improve your lighting or add depth and style to your room, Lighted Image provides innovative solutions to mirrors that are bright and energy-efficient.

At Lighted Image, our new Dimmable LED Bordered Illuminated Mirror gives you complete control over the lighting of any room. This popular mirror provides you with a dimmable feature that allows you to illuminate your LED mirror to the desired level of light with the touch of a button. With the improved touch sensor system, adjusting the lighting in your mirror is swift and easy. The crystal clear image added on to the sleek design makes this the perfect mirror for any room. To learn more about purchasing Lighted Image's Dimmable LED mirrors, follow the link provided:

http://www.lightedimage.com/dimmable-led-bordered-illumin...

About Lighted Image

Lighted Image is built on the foundation of quality, innovation, and style. Our illuminated mirrors are designed to change the way you look and feel about any room. Transform your home with a modern edge and get the clearest image through energy-efficient mirrors. Look to lighted image for the best in stylish mirrors.
