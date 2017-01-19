News By Tag
Lighted Image- Dimmable LED Bordered Illuminated Mirror
At Lighted Image, our new Dimmable LED Bordered Illuminated Mirror gives you complete control over the lighting of any room. This popular mirror provides you with a dimmable feature that allows you to illuminate your LED mirror to the desired level of light with the touch of a button. With the improved touch sensor system, adjusting the lighting in your mirror is swift and easy. The crystal clear image added on to the sleek design makes this the perfect mirror for any room. To learn more about purchasing Lighted Image's Dimmable LED mirrors, follow the link provided:
http://www.lightedimage.com/
About Lighted Image
Lighted Image is built on the foundation of quality, innovation, and style. Our illuminated mirrors are designed to change the way you look and feel about any room. Transform your home with a modern edge and get the clearest image through energy-efficient mirrors. Look to lighted image for the best in stylish mirrors.
