News By Tag
* Sxsw
* Nordic
* Music
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Record Number of Nordic Artists Performing at South by Southwest 2017
More than 30 Nordic acts are confirmed for official showcases at South By Southwest (SXSW) music festival in March.
The Nordic music acts currently on the official 2017 SXSW Music showcase lineup are:
SWEDEN
Mouthe (Gothenburg)
Kite (Stockholm)
Skott (Stockholm)
Albin Lee Meldau (Gothenburg)
Anna von Hausswolff (Gothenburg)
Saint (Malmo)
Baskery (Stockholm)
Simian Ghost (Stockholm)
NORWAY
Tuvaband (Oslo)
Coucheron (Sandvika)
Sturle Dagsland (Stavanger)
Slick Shoota (Oslo)
Darling West (Oslo)
Ask Carol (Oslo)
Farida (Gjøvik)
KREAM (Bergen)
WNDR (Oslo)
kakkmaddafakka (Bergen)
Chain Wallet (Bergen)
Lovespeake (Oslo)
Dark Times (Oslo)
SLØTFACE (Oslo)
ICELAND
Milkywhale (Reykjavik)
One Week Wonder (Reykjavik)
FINLAND
Tuomo & Markus (Helsinki)
Satellite Stories (Oulu)
DENMARK
CHINAH (Copenhagen)
Rain brother (Copenhagen)
Agnes Obel (Copenhagen)
GREENLAND
Small Time Giants (Nuuk/Copenhagen)
Uyarakq (Nuuk)
The founders of the initiative Sweden at SXSW, who have been promoting Swedish acts at the legendary American music conference and festival SXSW for 10 years, have joined together with The Nordic Institute in Greenland (NAPA) to form the new initiative Nordic Music at SXSW for the purpose of promoting Nordic artists performing official SXSW Music showcases.
One of the planned events, in partnership with American publication Flood Magazine, will be a full day of live music that will include Nordic bands at Cedar Street Courtyard, one of Austin's classic venues. Exact dates and set times for this showcase and showcases at other venues featuring Nordic music during SXSW will be revealed mid-February 2017.
"Over the years, the Nordic countries have proven a much anticipated contribution to SXSW with many noteworthy, up-and-coming and established artists attending," said Stacey Wilhelm, Senior Manager, SXSW Music Festival. "SXSW is pleased that initiatives to promote the Nordic acts together will continue to increase the industry's attention on this part of the world as a whole for producing a hotbed of fresh and interesting musical exports."
The launch of Nordic Music at SXSW has the ambition to create more visibility for the eclectic Nordic music scene and create more buzz and interest from the international and American music industry. Nordic Music at SXSW will supply the artists with opportunities to discover and develop their international careers.
"Being part of any common curated effort should make as much sense for the attendees as it should for the performers and the industry," Holger Carlsson, Nordic Music at SXSW initiator and producer at Little W Productions. "Nordic Music at SXSW clearly has the potential to become one of these efforts that makes both musical, geographical as well as business sense."
About Nordic Music at SXSW:
Created by The Nordic Council of Ministers, The Nordic Institute in Greenland (NAPA), Nuuk Nordic Culture Festival, Little W Productions USA, and Ebba Lindqvist PR, the initiative Nordic Music at SXSW was created to promote the music of Northern European artists at the music festival and conference SXSW. https://www.facebook.com/
About SXSW:
SXSW, now in its 30th consecutive year, is held in Austin, TX every March and includes conferences, trade shows, festivals, and other events in three divisions: Interactive, Film, and Music. SXSW Music is the largest music festival in the world, and last year 28,119 people from all over the world attended. https://sxsw.com
Media Contact
Ebba Lindqvist PR
brev@ebbalindqvist.se
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse