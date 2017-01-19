Digibot: The Business Card of the Future

ORANGE, Calif.
- Jan. 25, 2017
- PRLog
-- Digi is a new technology just launched today. Digi is short for digital business card and before the idea is revealed I would like to tell a story about this startup. It all started when the founder transferred to a new school, he knew no one and felt like a stranger. As he became more integrated in the culture, joining greek life, and working with classmates he began making many connections. In fact multiple connections per day. As well as attending entrepreneurial networking events, he would return home frustrated with a pile of business cards and not remember who is who. See it was in this struggle that he realized there was an inefficiency in the process. When you gather a phone number you may ask for their phone and punch in your number, then ask them to text you with a name. Initially with phones the way we saved numbers was by writing it down in an address book. As we realized the importance of phones, necessity led to innovation and we integrated a contact list into the phone. As we pushed further the boundaries of this new platform social media was invented. Allowing people to comment and connect, and share photos. Communication had become the most integrated into our daily lives than ever before. Social media was being used by top corporations to do all marketing and is a powerful player in shaping opinions and job approvals. So what's the missing link? If social media is now the new method of connection, why are we not innovating the transaction of acquiring it like we did with the cell phone. This is where digi was born, this is where the tool that will transform networking forever was created. With digi you communicate with artificial intelligence, and after a 1 minute sign up process you are registered. Once registered you can simply type a name and click connect. This person will then choose which platforms to share with you. You can add them instantaneously, through one transaction. No longer will you have to wait for a text back but instead you can search the database and find contact information quickly and efficiently. Welcome to the revolution of business cards.
In order to get started using this all you have to do is search for digi in your Facebook messenger app. So open Facebook messenger and at the top there will be a search bar in which you can look up digi. http://www.facebook.com/digiofficial
(or click this link) or this link to reach our website http://www.thedigibot.com
Digi is the next big thing in tech, and you should be quick to get you and all your friends to join the revolution before you appear to not be caught up in the latest trend. The tool is here, the time is now.
