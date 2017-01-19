 
Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
25242322212019


Fashion and Fragrance Voice Over Acting

 
 
NEW YORK - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Finding the perfect voice for your fragrance or fashion project can make all the difference when guiding your consumers to fall in love with your brand. The goal of most advertisements is to evoke an emotional response from viewers and listeners, and one of the best ways to do that is through the sensory specific marketing, such as audio.

Is your product edgy? Poised? Romantic?

Does it invoke freedom? Desire? Youthfulness?

Each scene and emotion will require an artful, unique approach which will be greatly enhanced by the voiceover talent you choose to hire.

Creative Media Design specializes in pairing clients with the perfect voice for their commercial, advertisement or campaign. Recently, in order to provide an even wider array of options, they've added a department devoted entirely to fashion and fragrance voiceover talent. The men and women in fragrance and fashion talent have extensive experience with top designers and can be heard on ads for brands such as Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, Fendi and more. If you're unsure of which voice you're looking for, the team at CMD also works hand in hand with their clients to narrow down ideas and casting needs.

Find more information about the fashion and fragrance talent at Creative Media Design by heading to http://www.cmdnyc.com/fragrance-fashion-voice-over-talent.

About Creative Media Design, NYC:

Creative Media Design aims to bring authenticity and creativity to your message with their Voice and Sound artists. Located in the heart of New York City, CMD been offering quality mixing, recording and casting to clients for over a decade, as well as a state-of-the-art facility with a team of expert technicians and talent.
