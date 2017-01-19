The Madrona Group Launches Their New Puget Sound Real Estate Website

The new website is focused on helping people get to know the Puget Sound are better.

-- The Madrona Group is proud to announce the launch of their new website.They think this website will be both helpful and entertaining to people who want to learn more about real estate, the Puget Sound area, and Puget Sound real estate.The backbone of the website is the featured neighborhood pages. A section that will continue to grow as they drill down and highlight each neighborhood in the Puget Sound region. Each neighborhood web page offers information about the area, listings available in the area, statistics about the area, and plenty of beautiful imagery.Visitors will find information about The Madrona Group team members, reviews, and many ways to contact them.Of course no real estate website would be complete without the ability to view custom searched property images. Their website has the best search functionality available in the industry. They think you will notice the difference when you start searching for Puget Sound listings.Potential clients can learn more about what makes The Madrona Group unique, including our custom home marketing plans. In addition, they offer sections dedicated to how to buy a house, and how to sell a house.The news section offers Puget Sound real estate news updates that they post on a weekly basis.What The Madrona Group is most proud of is their 'how we give back' section. Find out how they have dedicated their business to giving back to the local community by donating a portion of their commissions to one of five local charities of their clients choosing.You can visit their new site at: