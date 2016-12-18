Family Financial Centers is Now in Northport, Alabama

Contact

--Family Financial Centers is Now in Northport, AlabamaDecember 18, 2016 10:00 am ESTDecember 18, 2016 9:00 am CSTNorthport, Alabama (Business Wire) – December 21, 2016Family Financial Centers, LLC, is pleased to announce a new store location in Northport, Alabama. The store owned by BP Patel and Jayesh Patel officially opened October 11, 2016. "This is the first location to open in the state of Alabama for Family Financial Centers and we couldn't be any happier for BP and Jayesh," said Founder and CEO Paul W. Eckert. The center is located at 2800 McFarland Boulevard, Northport, Alabama, 35476. The phone number is 1.205.331.4737.Family Financial Centers is the "Quantum Leap" forward in the evolution of the alternative financial service center. Located in attractive suburban centers, Family Financial Centers have the systems, ambience and professionalism of a traditional bank. FFC offers a full array of financial services including check cashing, money orders, wire transfer, tax preparation services and short-term consumer loans.Family Financial Centers is committed to raising the standard for alternative financial service providers both for product offerings and the way they are delivered to the market. Our centers are conveniently located to our customer's home or work. We are fully automated with systems that keep the average transaction time to just a few minutes. This allows our customer to have all of their financial needs taken care of conveniently and efficiently, in an environment that is upbeat, professional and friendly. Family Financial Centers is rapidly expanding through the acquisition and conversion of existing financial centers to the Family brand.