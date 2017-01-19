BEVERLY HILLS, Fla.
- Jan. 25, 2017
- PRLog
-- Birth in the Know, LLC, is proud to announce that it has been one year since Down the Canal -- The Game of Birth
was born. After a three-year pregnancy, and a slow and steady birth -- this revolutionary board game about birthing options in the United States hit the market. The reviews are in. Pregnant moms and dads, grandmothers, childbirth educators, nursing students, doulas, midwives, and doula trainers have been raving. One player has stated, "It's like Candyland meets Trivial Pursuit." The game has made its way to Taiwan, Dubai, Germany, Canada, and Austria. Future plans include translation into Spanish and other languages. Betsy Schwartz, the game's creator, knew that having fun while learning was the key to spiking people's interest in becoming better informed about pregnancy, childbirth, and the postpartum period. Not everyone likes to read the books. There are 240 questions to test your knowledge about all things birth. This board game is fun, engaging, and informative, and it creates connection among the players. To learn more about the game and its creator, and to purchase, go to http://birthintheknow.com/
.