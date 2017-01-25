 
News By Tag
* Atlanta
* Young Entreprenuers
* Super Bowl
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Apparel
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
25242322212019


Chalk Cap Celebrates Atlanta Falcons Heading To Super Bowl LI

 
 
www.ChalkCap.com
www.ChalkCap.com
ATLANTA - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- For the first time in nearly 20 years the Atlanta Falcons are heading to the Super Bowl and Chalk Cap couldn't be more excited.  Chalk Cap, created by young Atlanta-based entrepreneur Crystal Ermon, gives users the unique opportunity to express themselves by writing messages directly on the hat. Chalk Cap combines the flexibility of sharing daily thoughts on social media with real-life accessories.

"I wanted to create something that has never been done before. I love accessories and this one lets you really express yourself," said Ermon. "Whether it's cheering on the Falcons or trash-talking the Patriots, Chalk Cap will make the lead up to the February 5th Super Bowl and watch parties that much more fun."

Chalk Cap is the perfect way to show the world what's on your mind at any given time – sports, politics, school, social issues, business or world events.  The mini chalk surface on your cap allows you to write with a chalk marker and easily erase with a wipe cloth.

The chalk hat is multipurpose and it's cost efficient. Chalk Cap eliminates the need to buy multiple hats that display different words, just get one hat to do the job. Order your Chalk Cap today: https://www.chalkcap.com/

To learn more:
Website: https://www.chalkcap.com/
Instagram: instagram.com/Thechalkcap
Email: TheChalkCap@gmail.com
Video: https://youtu.be/QGt29VwSDyc



Contact
Crystal Ermon
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Chalk Cap
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Atlanta, Young Entreprenuers, Super Bowl
Industry:Apparel
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 25, 2017
Kurth Lampe News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share