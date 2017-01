Chalk Cap Celebrates Atlanta Falcons Heading To Super Bowl LI

Contact

-- For the first time in nearly 20 years the Atlanta Falcons are heading to the Super Bowl and Chalk Cap couldn't be more excited. Chalk Cap, created by young Atlanta-based entrepreneur Crystal Ermon, gives users the unique opportunity to express themselves by writing messages directly on the hat. Chalk Cap combines the flexibility of sharing daily thoughts on social media with real-life accessories."I wanted to create something that has never been done before. I love accessories and this one lets you really express yourself," said Ermon. "Whether it's cheering on the Falcons or trash-talking the Patriots, Chalk Cap will make the lead up to the February 5th Super Bowl and watch parties that much more fun."Chalk Cap is the perfect way to show the world what's on your mind at any given time – sports, politics, school, social issues, business or world events. The mini chalk surface on your cap allows you to write with a chalk marker and easily erase with a wipe cloth.The chalk hat is multipurpose and it's cost efficient. Chalk Cap eliminates the need to buy multiple hats that display different words, just get one hat to do the job. Order your Chalk Cap today: https://www.chalkcap.com/ To learn more:Website: https://www.chalkcap.com/Instagram: instagram.com/ThechalkcapEmail: TheChalkCap@gmail.comVideo: https://youtu.be/QGt29VwSDyc