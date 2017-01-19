News By Tag
New Highlights For The Indee Mustangs Sponsored By Cy And Charley's Firestone In Independence, Iowa
These sports video highlights are produced by former NBC News Writer, Photojournalist, & CNN Inflight Producer, Andrew Chismar
Once you are on their channel...you can browse through many videos from 2016 and 2017 to view. Andrew Chismar covered the 2016 football season and now he is filming, editing and posting these videos to Cy & Charley's channel. The turn around time for these videos to post are usually within 24 hours of the game completion. This years Indee Mustangs boys basketball team is almost .500 and have some momentum as the season winds down. They have a good chance of making some noise in the post season.
For more information you can visit: https://www.youtube.com/
