New Highlights For The Indee Mustangs Sponsored By Cy And Charley's Firestone In Independence, Iowa

These sports video highlights are produced by former NBC News Writer, Photojournalist, & CNN Inflight Producer, Andrew Chismar

Contact

Ron Hearn

319-334-2565

***@nowthatisreal.com Ron Hearn319-334-2565

End

-- The new year has arrived and so has several news sports video highlights for some of the Indee, Iowa Mustangs winter sports. Andrew Chismar and his company, Andrew Chismar Productions, travel and film home games for boys and girls basketball, as well as, wrestling meets. These video highlights can be found on YouTube on the Cy & Charley's Youtube Channel. All you have to do is go to the search bar on YouTube and type in: Cy and Charley's and click on their group picture icon to be directed to their channel.Once you are on their channel...you can browse through many videos from 2016 and 2017 to view. Andrew Chismar covered the 2016 football season and now he is filming, editing and posting these videos to Cy & Charley's channel. The turn around time for these videos to post are usually within 24 hours of the game completion. This years Indee Mustangs boys basketball team is almost .500 and have some momentum as the season winds down. They have a good chance of making some noise in the post season.For more information you can visit: https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=p1ytQuz- L6Q