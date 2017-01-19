 
Research Article Cites HemogloBind™ in Parkinson's Disease Study

 
 
MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J. - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Biotech Support Group reports on a recent research article describing the simplicity and efficiency of their hemoglobin depletion technology for improving the signal from whole blood protein immunoblot analysis. The citation is:

Lahut, Suna, et al. "Blood RNA biomarkers in prodromal PARK4 and REM sleep behavior disorder show role of complexin-1 loss for risk of Parkinson's disease." Disease Models & Mechanisms (2017): dmm-028035.http://dmm.biologists.org/lookup/doi/10.1242/dmm.028035

In this study, Parkinson's disease progression is investigated through the accumulation and aggregation of the lipid-binding SNARE complex component alpha-synuclein (SNCA) which underlies vulnerability and defines its stages. The authors studied blood samples from a new large pedigree with SNCA gene duplication (PARK4 mutation), to identify effects of SNCA gain-of-function as potential disease biomarkers. The article states "For protein extraction from the EDTA tubes, 300 μl blood were lysed with equal amount of 1% SDS-RIPA buffer [50 mM Tris-HCl (pH 8.0), 150 mM NaCl, 1 mM EDTA, 1 mM EGTA, 1% Igepal CA-630 (Sigma), 0.5% sodium deoxycholate, 0.1% SDS, 1 mM PMSF and one tablet Complete Protease Inhibitor Cocktail (Roche)] and sonicated for 10 sec. The blood lysates were rotated at 4 °C for 30 min and centrifuged at 4 °C for 30 min. The supernatants were depleted in hemoglobin content using a commercial kit (HemogloBind, Biotech) following the manufacturer's instructions". After hemoglobin depletion, immunoblot analysis identified that PARK4 blood showed upregulation of alpha-synuclein monomer, with no high molecular weight aggregates.

"Because of the large amount of hemoglobin in whole blood, its very exciting to see that HemogloBind™ can reduce the presence of hemoglobin sufficient for such precise immunoblot analysis." states Swapan Roy, Ph.D., President and Founder of Biotech Support Group.

For more information on HemogloBind™, visit:

http://www.biotechsupportgroup.com/HemogloBind-Hemoglobin...

About Biotech Support Group LLC

Converging with cultural and technological disruptions forthcoming in healthcare, Biotech Support Group develops methods for cost effective and efficient sample prep essential for these expanding markets. Following a tiered business strategy, the company continues its growth in the consumable research products area supporting the rapidly expanding installation of LC-MS instrument and computational infrastructure. For this market, key products include: AlbuVoid™ and AlbuSorb™ for albumin depletion, Cleanascite™ for lipid adsorption, HemogloBind™ and HemoVoid™ for hemoglobin removal, and NuGel™ for functional proteomics. From these innovations, the company has acquired knowledgebase and biomarker intellectual property assets that support discoveries of protein markers from blood, with special emphasis on early detection and personalized medical decisions for cancer patients. For more information, go to http://www.biotechsupportgroup.com

Contact:
Matthew Kuruc 732-274-2866, mkuruc@biotechsupportgroup.com (mailto:sales@biotechsupportgroup.com)

End
Source:Biotech Support Group
Email:***@biotechsupportgroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Sleep Behavior Disorder, Parkinson S Disease, Immunoblot Analysis
Industry:Biotech
Location:Monmouth Junction - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Reports
