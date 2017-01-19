News By Tag
Research Article Cites HemogloBind™ in Parkinson's Disease Study
Lahut, Suna, et al. "Blood RNA biomarkers in prodromal PARK4 and REM sleep behavior disorder show role of complexin-1 loss for risk of Parkinson's disease." Disease Models & Mechanisms (2017): dmm-028035.http://
In this study, Parkinson's disease progression is investigated through the accumulation and aggregation of the lipid-binding SNARE complex component alpha-synuclein (SNCA) which underlies vulnerability and defines its stages. The authors studied blood samples from a new large pedigree with SNCA gene duplication (PARK4 mutation), to identify effects of SNCA gain-of-function as potential disease biomarkers. The article states "For protein extraction from the EDTA tubes, 300 μl blood were lysed with equal amount of 1% SDS-RIPA buffer [50 mM Tris-HCl (pH 8.0), 150 mM NaCl, 1 mM EDTA, 1 mM EGTA, 1% Igepal CA-630 (Sigma), 0.5% sodium deoxycholate, 0.1% SDS, 1 mM PMSF and one tablet Complete Protease Inhibitor Cocktail (Roche)] and sonicated for 10 sec. The blood lysates were rotated at 4 °C for 30 min and centrifuged at 4 °C for 30 min. The supernatants were depleted in hemoglobin content using a commercial kit (HemogloBind, Biotech) following the manufacturer's instructions"
