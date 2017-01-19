 
ClosetMaid® Launches ExpressShelf™ Finished Shelf and Rod System

Fast and Affordable Alternative to Traditional Plank and Pole Products Now Available
 
 
Reach-In Closet with ExpressShelf™
Reach-In Closet with ExpressShelf™
 
OCALA, Fla. - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- ClosetMaid® announces the launch of ExpressShelf™, a new, patent-pending pre-finished solid shelf and rod system that provides a faster and more affordable alternative to traditional built-in-place painted-MDF/particle board plank and pole systems.

ExpressShelf installs quickly and easily with basic tools or drill templates and eliminates the need for ladders, caulking, and painting. It can be pre-fabricated off-site and installed at a rate of 1 minute per lineal foot  – less than half the time of traditional plank and pole closet build-outs, more than doubling productivity for installers.

Available in a basic laminate or melamine option, ExpressShelf™ is ideal for reach-in, walk-in, coat closets, laundry rooms, linen closets and pantries. The system utilizes ClosetMaid's MasterSuite™ top shelves and closet rods to provide additional colors or upgrade options. The system can be directly installed to studs or drywall mounted using easy anchors without requiring cleats. These features, combined with easy-to-install hardware, allow for consistent fit, design, and space optimization with the ability to add on in the future.

ExpressShelf can be installed after-paint by either trim carpenters or after-paint specialty contractors, with little to no maintenance once installed. It does not require re-caulking or re-painting – increasing end-user satisfaction. Additionally, ExpressShelf carries ClosetMaid's free replacement warranty.

"The introduction of ExpressShelf is a testament to our commitment to innovation and to our customers – making their jobs easier, more efficient, and more profitable," says Lou Cuomo, VP of Sales for ClosetMaid's Building Division. "This product is a game-changer in the production home closet storage category, and we are thrilled to announce that it is officially available in the marketplace."

ExpressShelf by ClosetMaid is available exclusively through the network of authorized ClosetMaid dealers. For more information, including product photography and videos, technical details, and installation instructions, visit: http://closetmaidpro.com/expressshelf

Media Contact
Nick Murosky
Director of Public Relations
4128311959123
***@larsonobrien.com
Click to Share