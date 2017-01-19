News By Tag
ClosetMaid® Launches ExpressShelf™ Finished Shelf and Rod System
Fast and Affordable Alternative to Traditional Plank and Pole Products Now Available
ExpressShelf installs quickly and easily with basic tools or drill templates and eliminates the need for ladders, caulking, and painting. It can be pre-fabricated off-site and installed at a rate of 1 minute per lineal foot – less than half the time of traditional plank and pole closet build-outs, more than doubling productivity for installers.
ExpressShelf can be installed after-paint by either trim carpenters or after-paint specialty contractors, with little to no maintenance once installed. It does not require re-caulking or re-painting – increasing end-user satisfaction. Additionally, ExpressShelf carries ClosetMaid's free replacement warranty.
"The introduction of ExpressShelf is a testament to our commitment to innovation and to our customers – making their jobs easier, more efficient, and more profitable,"
ExpressShelf by ClosetMaid is available exclusively through the network of authorized ClosetMaid dealers. For more information, including product photography and videos, technical details, and installation instructions, visit: http://closetmaidpro.com/
