Valentine's Concert Featuring Stephanie Mills, Eric Darius, and The L.A. Collective
"A Special Evening of Music for Friends and Lovers". Treat someone special to a truly memorable Valentine's Day.
This special Valentine's Day concert is presented by Rainbow Promotions, LLC, producers of the Long Beach Jazz Festival, one of the city's most popular annual musical events. The elegant Terrace Theater at the Long Beach Performing Arts Center provides the perfect venue to relax, unwind, and enjoy an enchanting night of great music.
WHEN: Saturday, February 11, 2017—7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Terrace Theater, Long Beach Performing Arts Center;
300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach, CA 90802
TICKETS: Prices: $70 - $175 – VIP Dinner packages includes savory 3-course dinner and a rose for each lady. Doors for VIP ticket holders open at 4:30 p.m. with dinner being served from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Doors for regular non-dinner ticket holders will open at 6:30 p.m.
Purchase tickets at Ticketmaster.com or call (800) 745-3000.
For information, call Rainbow Promotions (562) 424-0013 or visit http://www.rainbowpromotions.com
Media: For features contact KimiRhochelle of KRPR Media, 909-543-2978, media@krprmedia.com http://www.krprmedia.com
Stephanie Mills
Celebrating 40 years in music and entertainment, GRAMMY® Award-winning recording artist, Stephanie Mills has garnered twelve Number #1 Billboard R&B singles and five bestselling albums. She is a recipient of an American Music Award and was nominated for numerous other key entertainment and music awards. In addition to her illustrious recording career, Mills has also distinguished herself as an award-winning actress and Broadway legend.
Best known for her role as Dorothy in the seven-time Tony Award-winning Broadway Production of "The Wiz," Mills starred in and originated the role that propelled her career into international stardom and fame with her signature classic, "Home," which later became a number #1 R&B song and was also covered by Diana Ross for the movie adaptation.
Mills made a highly anticipated return to "The Wiz" franchise in her recent performance as Aunt Em in the NBC-TV production of "The Wiz Live," which also featured Queen Latifah, David Allen Grier, and newcomer Shanice Williams as Dorothy. Mills' performance on this live TV special helped reignite her loyal fan base and bring her a new generation of devoted followers.
During her exciting career Mills has released a long string of successful albums, including "What Cha Gonna Do With My Love?," "Sweet Sensation," and "Stephanie."
Eric Darius
Saxophonist, composer, producer, and vocalist Eric Darius likes to play by his own rules. Fearlessly pushing all musical boundaries, he is one of the most exciting musicians to enter the Contemporary Jazz scene in the last decade. His explosive arrival as a recording artist at the age of 17 caused a frenzy worldwide. Now, with six critically acclaimed albums, a number #1 hit single, and seven Top #10 radio hits on Neilsen's R&B Billboard Contemporary Jazz charts, Eric Darius's star continues to rise, bringing him international recognition. In 2004 Smooth Jazz News hailed him as the Debut Artist of the Year. Eric has shared the stage with innumerable world renowned Grammy Award-winning artists, including Prince, Jamie Fox, Mary J. Blige, David Foster, Carlos Santana, Babyface, Wynton Marsalis & George Benson, just to mention a few. His music innovatively crosses over many musical genres, from jazz, R&B, Hip-Hop, and Pop, creating a very distinctive, fresh sound and approach that is uniquely his own.
With the release of "Retro Forward," Eric Darius is building bridges, forging new paths and ensuring that his heartfelt, organic and honest approach to the music will stand the test of time. Whether he's being featured on FOX's hit TV show, The X Factor, or TNT's hit drama series, Mob City, Eric's presence is definitely being felt in the entertainment world. He continues to be an artist that knows no boundaries and a force that is unequaled in today's musical landscape.
The L.A. Collective
The L.A. Collective is a contemporary jazz ensemble that galvanizes the stage with high-powered energy. Their delight in each other's company creates a synergy that delights their audiences. Featuring Adam Hawley on guitar, Greg Manning playing keyboard, Darryl Williams on bass, and Tony Moore on drums, plus special guest performers Nathaniel Kearney Jr. and Keith McKelley, this dynamic group's collective energy creates a unique blend of jazz, funk latin, and soul.
The artists originally came together as a backup band for various artists, but their success together has made them a permanent fixture in the Southern California contemporary jazz music scene. The group draws directly from the diverse talents of its members and the "collective energy" they manifest on stage. Their ability to shift effortlessly from one style to another comes from a shared passion for varying styles of music, plus each musician's proficiency on their instrument.
The songs have a lovely smooth, funky groove and the chemistry on stage comes naturally. Filling in for Darryl Williams will be Nathaniel Kearney Jr. and joining in will be Keith McKelley on Saxophone.
