SQLstream brings back Thursday demos on 1/26
Blaze, the technology licensed by Amazon for AWS Kinesis Analytics, will be showcased in webinar series on streaming ingestion, streaming analytics, and the power of SQL
SAN FRANCISCO - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- SQLstream, the leading streaming analytics platform provider, is responding to popular demand by bringing back its Thursday demo events. The new series will start on January 26th and will be comprised of 40-minute presentations covering subjects like streaming ingestion, continuous ETL, streaming analytics, and the operationalization of data. Each event will be repeated twice, so those interested can choose the preferred date and topic.
CEO Damian Black will be presenting live demos of SQLstream Blaze and will showcase SQL as the language of choice for stream processing.
Details and schedule
Streaming ingestion and continuous ETL
January 26th | February 2nd | March 9th
Let's say you DO produce a lot of streaming data, so you know intelligence is to be had. But if you can't capture it all and direct it to where it's needed in real time, how can the picture be 100% complete?
We maintain that Big Data processing and traditional ETL solutions are too slow, too complicated, and too conditional to support real-time results. And simply put, without streaming ingestion, there's no streaming analytics, no action, and no results.
No streaming analytics? Sorry, no action for you.
February 2nd | February 23rd | March 16th
Let's say you CAN capture all the streaming data you produce, and you CAN integrate it with your stored data in one architecture. But if you can't analyze it continuously and in real time, how can the results be 100% reliable?
The batch-oriented, collect-store-
A SQL architecture for streaming
February 9th | March 2nd | March 23rd
We're often asked why we chose to build a standard-compliant platform (over 2M lines of code, and growing). Here's our answer:
1. SQL performs beautifully for both scale-up and scale-out implementations.
2. SQL is the only language that can seamlessly integrate streaming and stored data for streaming analytics.
3. Streaming technologies, DBMSs, and Hadoop are friends, not foes.
In this webinar, we'll demo a wide range of operations run on our 100% SQL-compliant streaming analytics architecture.
About SQLstream
SQLstream empowers people, services, and machines to take the next right action, continuously and in real time. SQLstream has designed its streaming ingestion and analytics platform to enable anyone to create real-time applications from raw data in minutes that deliver streaming data ingestion, streaming analytics, and live actions. SQLstream offers the only solution enabling businesses to continuously respond to changing conditions, every moment. SQLstream is based in San Francisco, California. For more information, visit http://sqlstream.com/
Media Contact
Dana Sandu
SQLstream, Inc.
dana.sandu@sqlstream.com
