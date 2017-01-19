South Shore Young Professionals to host Feb. 8 Afterhours at Central Rock Gym

End

-- The South Shore Young Professionals (www.southshoreyoungprofessionals.org)an affiliate of the South Shore Chamber of Commerce (www.southshorechamber.org)will host an Afterhours on Wednesday, February 8from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Central Rock Gym, 445 High Street, Randolph.The event will include an optional rock climbing lesson, drinks and food. Join in the fun and share a few tales about past and present New Year's resolutions!Admission is free for members of The South Shore Young Professionals;fee for guests is $20. Register to attend by visiting www.southshorechamber.org. For more information please contact klitchfield@southshoreyoungprofessionals.org.Since 2008, the South Shore Young Professionals has been serving those seeking to build a successful career and well-balanced life in south eastern Massachusetts. With a mission to serve as the leading resource for the personal and professional development of the individual by means of community involvement, SSYP provides networking, education, information, resources and opportunities to young professionals and businesses on the South Shore. For additional information about the South Shore Young Professionals, please visit www.southshoreyoungprofessionals.org or call 781-421-3911.The South Shore Chamber of Commerce has long been recognized throughout the state as one of the most active and forceful advocates for the business community, and numbers among the larger Chambers of Commerce nationally. The South Shore Chamber is a not-for-profit association of businesses in the communities south of Boston. It is committed to helping its members grow their businesses and to improve the business climate in the region. Members range in size from major international corporations headquartered on the South Shore to small local firms and sole proprietorships. For additional information on the Chamber, please visit www.southshorechamber.org or call 781-421-3911.