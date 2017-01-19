News By Tag
Research Article Cites HemoVoid™ in Red Blood Cell Proteome Study
Feliciano, Amélia, et al. "Evening and morning alterations in Obstructive Sleep Apnea red blood cell proteome." Data in Brief (2017). http://www.sciencedirect.com/
In brief, using proteomics-based evaluation of red blood cells (RBC), the authors identified differentially abundant proteins associated with Obstructive Sleep Apnea Syndrome (OSA). Proteome variations between various time points were assessed. The article states "RBC cytoplasmic fraction depleted of hemoglobin, using Hemovoid™ system, were analyzed by two-dimensional fluorescence difference gel electrophoresis (2D-DIGE), the 2D image software-based analyzed and relevant differentially abundant proteins identified by mass spectrometry (MS)". The authors conclude that 31protein spots were differentially abundant, corresponding to 21 unique proteins possibly due to the existence of post-translational modifications.
"This article illustrates the importance of removing hemoglobin in order to perform proteomic analysis of red cells. The ability to enrich for the underlying sub-proteome which would normally mask many proteins from red cells is a unique feature of HemoVoid™. That many differentially regulated proteins were identified demonstrates its usefulness in proteomic investigations"
About Biotech Support Group LLC
Converging with cultural and technological disruptions forthcoming in healthcare, Biotech Support Group develops methods for cost effective and efficient sample prep essential for these expanding markets. Following a tiered business strategy, the company continues its growth in the consumable research products area supporting the rapidly expanding installation of LC-MS instrument and computational infrastructure. For this market, key products include: AlbuVoid™ and AlbuSorb™ for albumin depletion, Cleanascite™
Contact:
Matthew Kuruc 732-274-2866, mkuruc@biotechsupportgroup.com
Contact
Biotech Support Group LLC
***@biotechsupportgroup.com
