January 2017
Discover Lennar's Everything's Included® Homes During Their February Sale

 
 
The Asteria plan at Aventine is part of Lennar's February EI sale.
 
LAS VEGAS - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Lennar Las Vegas is thrilled to announce they will be hosting an Everything's Included® sale throughout the month of February, where upgraded flooring will come included, along with a handful of standard Everything's Included® features at no additional cost. Residents who purchase a new Lennar home during this time will enjoy up to $25,000 in savings on all-new, upgraded flooring.

"We want people who aren't familiar with our Everything's Included® homes to discover how great the process of buying a new Lennar home is," said Ashley Max, Marketing Manager for Lennar Las Vegas. "It's also a great time for people to learn about our revolutionary, and brand-new, New Home Trade-Up Program!"

Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program was designed to make the new homebuying process easier and less stressful on homebuyers while lowering costs, speeding up delivery time and adding tremendous value. By including a high level of upscale features, which in Las Vegas includes stainless steel appliances, granite or quartz kitchen and master bathroom countertops, programmable thermostats, tankless water heaters, soft-close hinge cabinetry and more, into all their new homes as standard, new Lennar homeowners get to enjoy them at no additional cost. For Lennar Las Vegas's February Everything's Included® sale, upgraded flooring is also included.

For the New Home Trade-Up Program, Lennar Las Vegas has teamed up with Opendoor to create a new program that allows you to sell your current home at an agreed upon price to Opendoor, and then purchase a new Lennar quick move-in home, all in a time frame that works for you. It's a program that's never been done before and a way to upgrade your life with a new home and a simplified moving experience. All of Lennar's quick move-in homes are also part of the Everything's Included sale throughout February, and new homebuyers can move in as quickly as 10 days!

Lennar Las Vegas also just teamed up with Blue Haven Pools to offer inground pool installation during new home construction. By joining together, they have made it easier than ever for homebuyers to move into the home of their dreams. This not only allows new homebuyers to install a pool while their new home is being built, but also allows you to bundle the costs with your first mortgage, rather than having to pay out-of-pocket. Additionally, interest paid on your pool as part of your mortgage is tax-deductible.

Prospective homebuyers are strongly encouraged to visit a new Lennar community during the February Everything's Included® sale to learn more about these special incentives. With 34 active communities now selling across the Las Vegas Valley, there's a home in the perfect community for every lifestyle type. Visit www.lennar.com/lasvegas to find the community that's right for you.

With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
