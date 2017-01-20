GIRL FIGHT Indie Book Appears on WalMart.com

GIRL FIGHT Cover featuring Marissa Jade Fiore

Contact

Kelcey Coe

***@gmail.com Kelcey Coe

End

-- GirlFightMovie.com, LLC announced today that its 128-page indie-based horror feature film script, GIRL FIGHT, is now available for sale through WalMart.com. The cover features VH1's Mob Wives star & Maxim/FHM model Marissa Jade Fiore who was photographed in Florida by the author, Kelcey Coe, a native of the Mid-Ohio Valley.On the eve of their anniversary, sexy femme fatale, Rachel, forces her husband to prove his love to her by organizing a brutal, no-holds-barred tournament of the world's cutest models who threaten her chance at becoming the best.Her husband and world's deadliest assassin, Russell Brown, along with the local preacher (St. William) and local fitness gurus Big Tony and Ryan recruit these willing and determined girls with a promise of a multimillion dollar contract in an international modeling agency.The models are all invited to College Night at the happening and local bar, Devil's Deviants, where the fun begins. Russell Brown takes over the bar and prepares the girls for the tournament.Hungry for fame and glory, the girls go all out in proving who is the best model - from bullying to literally tearing each other to shreds.Will this tournament satisfy her need to be the best? Or is there an underlying motive? Who cares! It's a Girl Fight!WalMart.com: