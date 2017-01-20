News By Tag
GIRL FIGHT Indie Book Appears on WalMart.com
Synopsis:
On the eve of their anniversary, sexy femme fatale, Rachel, forces her husband to prove his love to her by organizing a brutal, no-holds-barred tournament of the world's cutest models who threaten her chance at becoming the best.
Her husband and world's deadliest assassin, Russell Brown, along with the local preacher (St. William) and local fitness gurus Big Tony and Ryan recruit these willing and determined girls with a promise of a multimillion dollar contract in an international modeling agency.
The models are all invited to College Night at the happening and local bar, Devil's Deviants, where the fun begins. Russell Brown takes over the bar and prepares the girls for the tournament.
Hungry for fame and glory, the girls go all out in proving who is the best model - from bullying to literally tearing each other to shreds.
Will this tournament satisfy her need to be the best? Or is there an underlying motive? Who cares! It's a Girl Fight!
Where to Buy:
WalMart.com:
Contact
Kelcey Coe
***@gmail.com
