RAF Buys Industrial Facility in La Costa Meadows for $3.75 Mil

 
 
1880 Diamond St., San Marcos, CA
1880 Diamond St., San Marcos, CA
SAN MARCOS, Calif. - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Lee & Associates Orange and Lee & Associates Carlsbad, the largest broker-owed commercial real estate firm in North America, has completed the $3.75 million sale of a 31,246-square foot manufacturing and distribution site at 1880 Diamond Street in the La Costa Meadows submarket of San Marcos, California. Lee & Associates' Chuck Hardy, Isaac Little and Marko Dragovic represented both the seller DonMar LLC, and the buyer, RAF Pacifica Group.

RAF plans to renovate the property to include its new creative industrial improvements, which should be complete by the second quarter of 2017.

The facility has 27-percent office and HVAC production areas, dock and grade level loading, 26-foot clear height and is located on a 1.78-acre parcel. Located in North San Diego, La Costa Meadows is near Carlsbad, Rancho Santa Fe, La Costa and Encinitas.

-##-

About Lee & Associates

Lee & Associates – Orange has a team of 50 agents and brokers that have provided expert commercial real estate services in and around Orange County, since 1983. Lee & Associates is the largest broker-owned firm in North America with 52 locations across the U.S. and more than 800 brokers nationwide, providing a wide range of specialized commercial real estate services on a local, regional and national level. For the latest news from Lee & Associates - Orange, visit http://www.leeorange.com/ or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/LeeAssociates; LinkedIn at Linkedin.com/company/lee&associates-orange, and Twitter @LeeAssocOrange
Lee & Associates Orange
Email:***@lee-associates.com Email Verified
Tags:Cre, #leeassocorange, Industrial
Industry:Real Estate
Location:San Marcos - California - United States
