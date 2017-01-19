News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
RAF Buys Industrial Facility in La Costa Meadows for $3.75 Mil
RAF plans to renovate the property to include its new creative industrial improvements, which should be complete by the second quarter of 2017.
The facility has 27-percent office and HVAC production areas, dock and grade level loading, 26-foot clear height and is located on a 1.78-acre parcel. Located in North San Diego, La Costa Meadows is near Carlsbad, Rancho Santa Fe, La Costa and Encinitas.
-##-
About Lee & Associates
Lee & Associates – Orange has a team of 50 agents and brokers that have provided expert commercial real estate services in and around Orange County, since 1983. Lee & Associates is the largest broker-owned firm in North America with 52 locations across the U.S. and more than 800 brokers nationwide, providing a wide range of specialized commercial real estate services on a local, regional and national level. For the latest news from Lee & Associates - Orange, visit http://www.leeorange.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse