G&H Offers to Make Your Valentine's Day More Colorful

Have a colorful Valentine's Day with Delightime 2-in-1 LED Disco Light

Contact

G&H Global LLC

***@delightime.com G&H Global LLC

End

-- For this year's Valentine's Day, G&H Global LLC joins in the worldwide celebration of love through their limited-time only super sale which will start on February 1, 2017. They are offering their customers a 30% discount on the newest product added to their roster of premium party lights, the Delightime 2-in-1 LED Light.Launched just last year, the said light has attracted several customers due to its dual functionality. It has two contrasting settings; one being the "Disco Mode" which provides a colorful display of dancing lights, shining in vibrant colors in red, blue and green. The other is the "Cool White Mode", where it produces an elegant calm light and accentuated with crystal-like patterns.The multipurpose light is commonly used for parties, get-togethers, events and other occasions. It can also be used as a normal home lighting and mood lighting. In addition to these, Delightime 2-in-1 also makes as a great gift not only to adults but to children as well."We encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity"says the company's marketing manager, Tom Huston, regarding their Valentine's Day promo. He explains "if you think about it, Delightime 2-in-1 LED is actually two bulbs with a price one. It's already practical and affordable as it is, but with our 30% discount, it becomes even cheaper! And there's nothing better than that!"Huston also added "and with the approaching day of hearts, why not use it for a surprise or at a party you are planning for? You can listen to sweet songs, dance, entertain or just relax while being surrounded by your choice of lighting. It's also a family-friendly product ( https://www.amazon.com/ review/R39AMRUEM1OMVV/ ) and is perfect for your kids too!"Delightime 2-in-1 LED Disco Light ( https://www.amazon.com/ Delightime-LED- Disco-Party- Light/d... ) is installed with an intelligent-switching setting where you can change from one mode to the other by simply flicking the light switch. It is also easy to install with its compatibility with regular bulb sockets. Exclusively available on Amazon, interested customers may use the code: "XF3ODVDW" to claim their discounts upon order only until Valentine's Day itself, February 14, 2017.