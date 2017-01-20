News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
G&H Offers to Make Your Valentine's Day More Colorful
Launched just last year, the said light has attracted several customers due to its dual functionality. It has two contrasting settings; one being the "Disco Mode" which provides a colorful display of dancing lights, shining in vibrant colors in red, blue and green. The other is the "Cool White Mode", where it produces an elegant calm light and accentuated with crystal-like patterns.
The multipurpose light is commonly used for parties, get-togethers, events and other occasions. It can also be used as a normal home lighting and mood lighting. In addition to these, Delightime 2-in-1 also makes as a great gift not only to adults but to children as well.
"We encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity"
Huston also added "and with the approaching day of hearts, why not use it for a surprise or at a party you are planning for? You can listen to sweet songs, dance, entertain or just relax while being surrounded by your choice of lighting. It's also a family-friendly product (https://www.amazon.com/
Delightime 2-in-1 LED Disco Light (https://www.amazon.com/
Contact
G&H Global LLC
***@delightime.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse