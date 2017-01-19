News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Commdex Awarded Microwave Engineering and Construction Contract in Isle of Wight, VA
The new 800MHz public safety radio system will address the coverage and quality issues that have plagued the county for many years. At an Isle of Wight Board of Supervisors meeting in December 2014, County Officials released examples of poor 911 radio calls to show the current radio system as insufficient for public safety use and the danger it posed to first responders and the general public.
Commdex will perform a variety of microwave engineering services, and will supply microwave design, installation and configuration services to provide connectivity for multiple sites to the Isle of Wight radio system. This microwave infrastructure will serve as the backbone to the county-wide, interoperable communications system and is vital for stronger, more secure and better communications in both daily operations and emergency situations. Commdex will also manage construction activities and oversee site development, deliver architecture and engineering services, and ensure that the project is executed on time through project scheduling activities.
According to Commdex President, Prince Niyyar, "Commdex is proud to partner with Motorola Solutions to implement the latest microwave networking technology in their new, state-of-the-
About Commdex Consulting
Commdex Consulting, LLC, is an MBE certified, small business headquartered in Norcross, GA. Commdex specializes in providing network solutions to telecommunications service providers and manufacturers for the deployment of telecom networks, facilities and supporting systems. Commdex specializes in designing and implementing mission critical voice and data networks over Wi-Fi, microwave, land mobile radio and other technologies. Commdex offers a broad, rich portfolio of proven telecom solutions. Its solutions, services and methodologies have been tested and proven in hundreds of customer environments. Our customer base ranges from state, local and federal customers, to large enterprises and equipment manufacturers. For more information, visit Commdex at www.commdex.com
Media Contact
Lindsay Bierfeld
770-349-0408
***@commdex.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse