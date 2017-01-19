 
News By Tag
* Commdex, microwave
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Telecom
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
25242322212019

Commdex Awarded Microwave Engineering and Construction Contract in Isle of Wight, VA

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Commdex, microwave

Industry:
Telecom

Location:
Atlanta - Georgia - US

Subject:
Awards

ATLANTA - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Commdex, a wireless systems integration firm, has been awarded a major contract to provide microwave engineering and construction services as part of an effort to build a new public safety radio system for Isle of Wight County, Virginia. The new system will improve communications, efficiency, and emergency readiness for critical agencies countywide. It will replace the county's out-of-date system, allowing dispatchers and first responders to quickly relay information and coordinate effective responses to keep the public safe in emergency situations.

The new 800MHz public safety radio system will address the coverage and quality issues that have plagued the county for many years. At an Isle of Wight Board of Supervisors meeting in December 2014, County Officials released examples of poor 911 radio calls to show the current radio system as insufficient for public safety use and the danger it posed to first responders and the general public.

Commdex will perform a variety of microwave engineering services, and will supply microwave design, installation and configuration services to provide connectivity for multiple sites to the Isle of Wight radio system. This microwave infrastructure will serve as the backbone to the county-wide, interoperable communications system and is vital for stronger, more secure and better communications in both daily operations and emergency situations. Commdex will also manage construction activities and oversee site development, deliver architecture and engineering services, and ensure that the project is executed on time through project scheduling activities.

According to Commdex President, Prince Niyyar, "Commdex is proud to partner with Motorola Solutions to implement the latest microwave networking technology in their new, state-of-the-art radio system for the public safety officials of Isle of Wight County." Niyyar continued, "Our mission is to help our customers save lives, and Commdex is honored to play a role in deploying a critical communications solution that will successfully support these agencies for years to come."

About Commdex Consulting

Commdex Consulting, LLC, is an MBE certified, small business headquartered in Norcross, GA. Commdex specializes in providing network solutions to telecommunications service providers and manufacturers for the deployment of telecom networks, facilities and supporting systems. Commdex specializes in designing and implementing mission critical voice and data networks over Wi-Fi, microwave, land mobile radio and other technologies. Commdex offers a broad, rich portfolio of proven telecom solutions. Its solutions, services and methodologies have been tested and proven in hundreds of customer environments. Our customer base ranges from state, local and federal customers, to large enterprises and equipment manufacturers. For more information, visit Commdex at www.commdex.com

Media Contact
Lindsay Bierfeld
770-349-0408
***@commdex.com
End
Source:Commdex Consulting, LLC
Email:***@commdex.com Email Verified
Tags:Commdex, microwave
Industry:Telecom
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Commdex Consulting PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share