Jamaican Oceanfront Resort Project Obtains $500M Funding Agreement from Capital Corp Merchant Banking

Jamaica's tourism industry has been on an upward trend, with increased stopovers in 2016 and an impressive increase in cruise tourism that climbed into the double digits. The resort aims to attract a luxury clientele, with five-star accommodations, amenities, and real estate properties. And with a 48% increase in the last five years, luxury travel is a lucrative market that outpaces all other types of foreign trips.