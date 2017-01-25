 

Jamaican Oceanfront Resort Project Obtains $500M Funding Agreement from Capital Corp Merchant Banking

Jamaica's tourism industry has been on an upward trend, with increased stopovers in 2016 and an impressive increase in cruise tourism that climbed into the double digits. The resort aims to attract a luxury clientele, with five-star accommodations, amenities, and real estate properties. And with a 48% increase in the last five years, luxury travel is a lucrative market that outpaces all other types of foreign trips.
 
Jamaican resort project
Jamaican resort project
ORLANDO, Fla. - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- The $500 million project consists of an oceanfront resort comprising a five-star hotel, a host of amenities (pool, entertainment, dining, shopping, spa), as well as a considerable luxury real estate development with numerous properties of varying types (condos, townhomes, and villas). Jamaica's close proximity to the United States makes it especially well-positioned to benefit from the upsurge in the luxury travel market as the US is in fact the largest source market for luxury travel in the world, with 9.2 million foreign luxury trip in 2014, and holidays abroad account for 74% of all luxury trips. What's more, luxury second-home markets in particular have seen an average of a 10% increase in year-on-year sales, on pace with growth in primary markets of 7% on average.

The method by which this project is to be funded is the brainchild of Mr Gilles Herard. Mr Herard is a seasoned merchant banker and has been in the banking industry for 38 years. As the head of Capital Corp Merchant Banking, Mr Herard has become a leading figure in international middle-market project financing and engineers all funding structures for projects at Capital Corp. Mr Herard has received numerous awards for his work and other contributions including being appointed to the Presidential Business Commission, Honorary Co-Chairman of the Business Advisory Council, nominated as Executive of the Year by the internationally acclaimed National Register's Who's Who, and having received the Senatorial Medal of Freedom, among many others.

About Capital Corp Merchant Banking: Capital Corp Merchant Banking offers quality Merchant Banking services for a variety of projects worldwide. Capital Corp Merchant Banking is solution-oriented and known for being the most flexible Funding Source on the Market in creating handcrafted investment structures to meet the needs of the different constituent groups in each individual transaction, including general project funding, equity funding, debt restructuring, and real estate development. For further information, please visit our website.

