RESULTS Technology Recognized as one of Kansas City's Top IT Outsourcing Companies
"This award validates that RESULTS is providing our clients with the right solution," said Aaron Hite, Vice President. "RESULTS Technology is based on the concept that we deliver "Worry-Free IT" by managing, measuring, reporting, using, and maximizing our customer's IT assets. We continue to move up this list which shows us we're doing something right."
"I'm very proud to be part of an exceptional team of people who are committed to excellence in everything they do. RESULTS Technology has not only transformed current IT practices by focusing on the person rather than the technology, but is leading the way in providing managed computer services to small business owners across Kansas City and St. Louis," said John French," Chairman and CEO of RESULTS Technology.
Each year, the Kansas City Business Journal gathers information for its annual rankings through the participation of managed service providers and IT service providers in an annual survey. The Journal publishes lists each issue delivering a detailed picture of the corporate, professional and industrial segments of Kansas City.
About RESULTS Technology
RESULTS Technology is a leading provider of proactive IT solutions for small and midsized businesses. Founded in 1992, our full-service technology solutions provide our clients with the peace of mind that their network and the invaluable data it holds are properly maintained and secure. All of our services are delivered with a consultative approach and supported by our own in-house expert team of engineers. RESULTS Technology is one of only a few IT companies in the region who have an SSAE16 certification. RESULTS Technology is consistently ranked as one of the best IT firms in both Kansas City and St. Louis. In 2016 MSP Mentor ranked RESULTS as #2 in Kansas City on its list of Top Managed Service Providers. RESULTS was also ranked #1 in Kansas and #2 in Missouri by Channel E2E on its list of Top U.S. Managed Service Providers for Banks. For more information, visit http://www.resultstechnology.com or follow us on Twitter, Linkedin and Facebook or subscribe to the blog.
