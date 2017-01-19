 
Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
25242322212019


The Scholarship Trust for the Hearing Impaired Awards Grants Totaling $21,000

The Travelers Protective Association assists 48 individuals in 23 different states
 
 
TPA's Hunter, age 4, from Brooklyn Park, MN
TPA's Hunter, age 4, from Brooklyn Park, MN
 
ST. LOUIS - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- The Travelers Protective Association (TPA), a fraternal benefit society, recently awarded 48 grants through its Scholarship Trust for the Hearing Impaired totaling $21,000 during the 2016 fourth quarter.  The grants, which are distributed nationwide to recipients throughout the year, ranged from $100 to $750 per person based on necessity.  Recipients ranged in age from one to 88 years old and were from 23 different states.  This quarter seven grants were presented to Missouri residents.

Established in 1975, the organization's Scholarship Trust for the Hearing Impaired provides financial aid to those who are deaf or hard of hearing.  Grants are used for mechanical devices, medical and specialized treatment, and education that includes speech classes and interpreters.  To date the trust has distributed over $2 million to approximately 5,200 recipients.

Founded in 1890, TPA's national headquarters is located at 2041 Exchange Dr. in St. Charles, Mo.  TPA offers fraternalism to its members, as well as participates in safety projects and community service.  The Association provides accident, disability and death benefits to both its members and their beneficiaries.  The Association is licensed in 29 states.

"Our Association works extremely hard to assist those who need help with their hearing loss," said TPA's Chief Administrative Office Albert M. Shoemaker, Jr.  "We try to reach as many people as possible in order to alleviate the financial strains they encounter."

TPA established the Homer T. Wilson Fund, which provides emergency financial aid and is designated for indigent members, widows, widowers and orphans.  The Association is also involved with Children Have An iDentity (CHAD), a local and national level safety sticker program.

For more information, call (636) 724-2227 or visit the website at http://www.tpahq.org.

Rochelle Brandvein
***@brandveinpr.com
Source:The Travelers Protective Association
Email:***@brandveinpr.com
