East Coast Electrical Equipment Company Announces Offer of Rebuilt Electric Motor Services
East Coast Electrical Equipment Company has announced its offer of professional rebuilt electric motor services. More information regarding these and other professional electric motor solutions can be found at EastCoastMotor.com.
East Coast Electrical Equipment begins by analyzing the customer's need requirements and the electric motor specifications. East Coast Electrical Equipment Company will then select the right-fitting equipment option from its vast electric motor inventory. The equipment piece will be disassembled and then remanufactured to meet the customer's needs and in a way that meets the industry's highest standards. Quality management and engineering teams are involved throughout to ensure high quality and complete customer satisfaction. Within the East Coast Electrical Equipment Company website, EastCoastMotor.com, visitors can learn more about the rebuilt electric motor solutions offered as well as the other high quality electric motor services available. For a quote or questions regarding any electric motor solution, use the form found on the East Coast Electrical Equipment Company website or call 888-560-8122.
About East Coast Electrical Equipment Company:
Since 1968 East Coast Electrical Company has been providing its clients across the globe with high quality new, rebuilt, remanufactured, and used electric motors and controls. With the largest inventory of electric motors in the world, we can supply any organization with the precise motor needed at the most competitive price possible. Boasting over 130 years of industry experience, our sales engineers along with our electrical and design engineers are available to properly address and solve the needs of our clients. For more information regarding the 100 to 20,000 HP AC electric motors in wound rotor, squirrel cage, synchronous, vertical, and DC we have available or other electric motor solutions we offer, simply browse through http://eastcoastmotor.com or call us today at 888-560-8122.
