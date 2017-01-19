 
San Antonio Assisted Living Facility Announces New Care Options For Dementia Patients

Starlight Homes Assisted Living in San Antonio recently announced that they have beds available for patients. The facility offers around the clock care for seniors, focusing on those with dementia and other memory impairments.
 
 
SAN ANTONIO - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Starlight Homes in San Antonio has announced that they have beds available in their facility for seniors who have been diagnosed with dementia. Owners of the facility, Andreen and Andre McDonald, stated that there are beds available in both of their San Antonio locations. The assisted living homes are located in Northern Hills Subdivision and Alamo Heights.

Mrs. McDonald recently stated, "Our goal is to make you or your loved one comfortable, particularly while dealing with something as frustrating and often frightening as memory loss. Our staff is highly experienced in caring for patients with dementia, and we offer a loving environment that instantly puts your loved one at ease."

McDonald stated that Starlight Homes only employs individuals who are proven to have the training and compassion required to care for patients with memory loss. Each staff member is required to meet stringent State of Texas educational and training requirements before being permitted to care for patients.

McDonald stated that all employees of the facilities are encouraged to seek continued education as well. Signature services are provided to each resident, focusing on assisting seniors in living independently while still receiving care required for everyday tasks. Family members of dementia patients or patients themselves can contact the facility at their main office to learn more about the beds that are currently available and to get an overview of the activities and care that are provided to each patient in the care home, as well as to schedule a tour of the facilities.

About Starlight Homes

Starlight Homes is owned and operated by Mrs. Andreen and Mr. Andre McDonald, who manage both locations of the residential care facility. Both Mr. and Mrs. McDonald migrated to Texas from Jamaica. Mr. McDonald holds are Masters of Engineering Degree. Mrs. McDonald holds a Bachelors of Business Administration with a major in Finance. The couple understands the importance placed on seniors living in care facilities where they feel independent and comfortable. After caring for his grandmother for many years, Mr. McDonald began Starlight Homes in an effort to help other seniors with memory impairment to maintain their freedom while receiving the care that they need for daily living.Learn more at: http://starlight4u.com/

