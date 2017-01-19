News By Tag
Number of Maryland Organ Donors Increases by Nearly 25% in 2016
The Living Legacy Foundation of Maryland sees significant increase and record year for the number of organ donors and transplant recipients in Maryland service area as UNOS announces national record number of transplants performed in 2016.
These Maryland records coincide with the recent announcement from the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) that for the fourth year in a row, the U.S. reached a record high of over 33,000 transplants performed in one year.
"Our record year in 2016, both here in Maryland and nationally, reflects the generosity and compassion of the incredible donors and families that we have the privilege of working with every day," said Charlie Alexander, President and CEO of The Living Legacy Foundation. "We are honored to do the work we do, through our own dedicated LLF staff and hardworking healthcare professionals, to carry out the wishes of our generous donors and their families."
"While we are humbled by this achievement, we also remember that our work is not done, as thousands of Marylanders still wait on the transplant waiting list for their second chance. It's up to all of us to take action to save lives by registering our donation decision
The significant increase in organ donors is in part due to the growing epidemic of opioid overdose deaths. The number of donors who died of an overdose death has almost doubled in the past year. In Maryland in 2016, 1 in 4 of all organ donors had died of a drug overdose, compared to 1 in 6 in 2015. "While we may refer to the "numbers," we remember that every number is a person, a life a story," said Alexander. "This epidemic is taking lives at an alarming rate and we recognize our responsibility as members of this community to do our part to combat this disease. We are grateful to each and every donor, donor in spirit, and their family for making the decision, in a time of deep grief, to save and enhance lives through donation and transplantation."
Those wishing to save lives as an organ and tissue donor can register by saying "Yes" at the MVA or online at www.donatelifemaryland.org.
