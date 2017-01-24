News By Tag
Riveting Thriller Inspired by True Events Snapshots 1991 Leningrad and KGBs Dire Control Efforts
In the midst of political turmoil and economic crisis in the USSR, Kate Hennessey stumbles into an illegal meeting of women. She wants to help, and is swept into a series of nightmarish events. What she uncovers threatens her hope for a happy future.
Upon her return to NYC, Kay and Eileen created a detailed outline from the photos and notes. They wrote about 6 chapters then had to put the project aside because of family illnesses. As it turns out, the delay was a blessing. After the fall of the Soviet Union a lot of hidden information came to light, giving the writing new insight that they feel changed the story for the better.
The Matryoshka Murders boasts a wealth of rave reviews. Michel Violante, reviewer for Reader Views has this to say about the thriller, "The Matryoshka Murders is a well-written and very descriptive novel about the people, places, and events in Leningrad in 1991, with a hidden underlying plot that is disclosed towards the end."
The gripping page-turner captures readers and writers alike. Barbara Brett, author of Between Two Eternities wrote, "From the deep frozen snows of a remote Russian cemetery at midnight to the dark, dangerous cul-de-sacs of Brooklyn's Little Odessa, this tour-de-force of a mystery takes the reader on an unforgettable tour through terror. It will open windows on worlds you never knew existed, and keep you turning pages to its spine-tingling, satisfying end."
Hy Brett, author of A Secret Report to the True American Faith Society tells of losing sleep while entrenched in the reading, "I do most of my reading in bed, and The Matryoshka Murders is such a compelling page-turner that it kept me awake for most of the night. I can recall only two political thrillers that ever did that before—The Day of the Jackal by Frederick Forsyth and Rogue Male by Geoffrey Household. I can't wait for the next mystery by Williams and Wyman."
About the Authors
As well as a successful author, Kay Williams is a professional actress who has played a wide range of leading roles at theaters around the U.S. For several years, Kay worked behind-the-scenes with independent filmmaker Jack O'Connell in New York, traveling with him to Leningrad in 1991 where she received the idea for The Matryoshka Murders. Anything could happen here, she thought, in this city at this desperate time.
Eileen "Jo" Wyman, Kay's writing partner, helped organize photos and notes collected from the trip, and together they drafted a plot and wrote this thriller that begins in Russia and jumps across an ocean to New York City. Eileen, known to friends as Jo, an amazingly, talented woman, passed away tragically on Sept. 6, 2013, just after The Matryoshka Murders was completed. Jo worked in radio-TV and began her writing career in comedy, crafting jokes for speech writers and comedians, humorous fillers for magazines, and captions for cartoonists. She loved humor—from punch line jokes to surreal comedy to wit and word play—filling file box after file box with her wry, pithy descriptions.
The Matryoshka Murders [ISBN: 9780984779970, Calliope Press, 2015] can be purchased through local and online bookstores. For more information, visit http://www.calliopepress.com/
