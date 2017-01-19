News By Tag
Anutra: Trailblazing Technology in Anesthetics
Dr. Daniel Davidian, Founder of Anutra Medical, to receive award for developing revolutionary technology in the medical field, from William Shatner on "Moving America Forward".
Dr. Davidian, Perkins & Vet, were interviewed at the Los Angeles "Moving America Forward" news studio by William Shatner and Doug Llewelyn. They discussed in further detail the products offered by the company: the Anutra Dispenser, Cassette and Syringe to name a few. Each product is designed to simplify the process of buffering (neutralizing)
Within a year of launching their products, a quarter million injections have been given and approximately $10 millions of chair time has gone back to the dental industry. In recognition of Anutra Medical's growth and performance, Mr. Davidian will be honored with the "Moving America Forward Award." To be a part of this achievement, tune in to Biz TV at 11am on Sunday, February 5, 2017.
Anutra Medical will be an exhibitor this week at the Yankee Dental Congress in Boston, MA from Thursday, January 26 to Saturday, January 28. If you are in the Boston area and would like to attend, please visit Anutra Medical at booth 1819.
For more information on Anutra Medical, please visit http://anutramedical.com or call 1.844.ANUTRA.1 today.
