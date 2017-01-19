News By Tag
E Display Launches Signage Droid™ Z5
Cost-effective all-in-one digital signage android media player
The Android media player is powered by Cortex-A17 Quad Core processor and comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. It has three advanced features that no other competing product offers: First, it has a built-in Ethernet Port, allowing wired connection to the internet; Second, it has a built-in battery to store the date and time settings; and third, it has a built-in heat sink for trouble-free 24/7 usage. The digital signage media player can also connect to the internet using Wi-Fi and comes with a Bluetooth 4.0.
Signage Droid™ Z5 run E Display's cloud-based Signage Studio software. The cost-effective, scalable and easy to use digital signage software is an excellent choice for businesses of any size and in any vertical including Digital Menu Boards, Retail Digital Signage, Corporate Digital Signage, Hospitality Digital Signage and so on. Users can login into the E Display Signage Studio™ from any laptop or a mobile device and create or update their content or campaign within minutes. There is no need to create content from scratch. Users can pick from an array of free professional templates and customize them to their individual business needs. E Display Signage Studio™ has more than 30 Apps, this include Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Weather, RSS Feed, Google Calendar, Google Sheet and so on.
The Signage Droid™ Z5 digital signage player is offered for $199 only and includes 1-year subscription to digital signage software and technical support; the subscription fee for each following year is $99 only. For further details or to place an order you can visit http://www.signagedroid.com.
Contact information:
1-800-930-7860 (US & Canada)
1-404-556-3795 (International)
http://www.edisplayinc.com
