I AM ME Digital Magazine New Year, New You Issue
This issue is dedicated to the New Year and Love, packed with pieces geared towards starting off 2017 on a great note and making this your best year ever!
Lead by the all-star team over at the I AM Empowerment Movement, with some special guests writers and contributors, the readers are in for a treat with what they are about to receive. I AM ME is not just a magazine, it's a community that will support and nurture the vision you have for your life. This magazine is for the entrepreneur and the adventurer who is seeking to enrich their life. As you take your life journey we want to not only help you maneuver the hurdles and potholes but be there to help you reach your finish line.
This issue was dedicated to the New Year and Love. The January portion is packed with pieces geared towards starting off 2017 on a great note and making this the best year ever. The February portions speaks to Black History, where are we now? The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly. Then we speak of LOVE… All aspects of love, young love, teenage love, old love, real love, you name it! The Cover depicts the building blocks of love. The Magazine delves into the lives of four couples and they give their takes and opinions on that four letter word that everyone loves to love and loves to hate.
This issue also features some great topics and articles. The third issue of I AM ME has everything you loved in the first issue and more; hot topics, great advice, fashion, beauty, health, love and more. Please continue to follow us as we evolve into your go-to publication for travel, fashion, Information, inspiration and hope. Our goal: To Entertain, Engage, Educate, and Empower.
Visit http://www.iamdigitalmagazine.info for the current issue
Althema Goodson
The Goodson Agency
althema@thegoodsonagency.com
